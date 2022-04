Cedd Moses left a successful career in finance to get into the bar industry. One of his first ventures was to take over The Golden Gopher, a century old bar (originally named the Golden Sun Saloon), which had become part of the blight in a rough area of Los Angeles by the early 2000s. In his book, “Pouring with Heart,” Moses describes his first visit to the bar as entering a filthy, dangerous front for a crack-selling operation that had two bottles of gin and no ice. He bought the bar and turned it into a thriving part of the craft cocktail and bar scene, and did the same with other rough spots. He also opened Broadway Bar, Seven Grand, The Varnish and more.

