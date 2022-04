With five new restaurants set to open in the next 18 months, Gina Luari is making a statement. In fact, "Statement" is the name of her newly formed restaurant group, which will encompass her The Place 2 Be brunch concept and three new eateries planned for downtown Hartford — a raw bar and seafood spot, a Central and South American restaurant with a tequila bar and a brick-oven pizzeria with craft beer and cocktails.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO