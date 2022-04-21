ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Auburn clobbers Kennesaw State in mid-week matchup

By Brody Smoot
 3 days ago
On Wednesday, the Tigers took on Kennesaw State. Coming into the game, the Owls were 22-13. Although their record wasn’t extremely flashy, they knocked off a No. 16 ranked Georgia Tech team at the time that they played one another.

The scoring didn’t start until the bottom half of the third inning. However, it came in bunches throughout the course of the night for Butch Thompson’s squad.

The scoring started when first baseman Sonny DiChiara singled to left to bring across third baseman Blake Rambusch and catcher Ryan Dyal. Two batter later it was designated hitter Cam Hill who would hit a double to bring across center-fielder Kason Howell. Right-fielder Bobby Peirce would follow that up with a sac-fly to score DiChiara. Hill then scored off of a wild pitch and shortstop Brody Moore hit a solo shot to left field. At the end of the third inning, Auburn led 6-0.

It is also key to point out how fantastic the Tigers’ pitching effort was tonight. Through the first four innings, pitcher Konner Copeland allowed just two hits and struck out eight batters. In the bottom half of the fourth inning, the Tigers plated two more runs. A home run to left field by left-fielder Brooks Carlson brought across both him and Howell. That pushed Auburn’s lead to 8-0.

The scoring would cease in the fifth, but it quickly picked up where it left off in the sixth inning. Carlson delivered once again with a single to left field which brought in Howell. Two batters later, Pierce hit a single to plate both DiChiara and Carlson. The lead had increased to 11-0.

Finally, after six long innings, the Owls were able to scratch a run across in the seventh inning. A single by designated hitter Spencer Hanson scored left-fielder, Nick Colina. In the bottom half of the seventh inning, it was Auburn’s turn once again.

A single to left field by substituted center-fielder Bryson Ware brought across second baseman, Cole Foster. DiChiara continued his hitting ways with a single that scored Rambusch. The final run of the night came off the bat of Carlson. He grounded out, but Ware was able to score.

When the final call was made by the umpire(s) on Wednesday night, it was a decisive victory for the men in orange and blue. After a hard-fought victory on Tuesday night, the Tigers turned around and made it look easy on Wednesday night. Auburn will move to 26-12 and carry a three-game win streak into their series with South Carolina this weekend. As for the Owls, they will fall to 22-14 on the season.

The Tigers will return to the diamond on Friday when they face the Gamecocks at home. First pitch is set for 6 CT and the game will be televised on SEC Network +.

