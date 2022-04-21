ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Les Claypool, Eugene Hütz, Sean Lennon and More Come Together for New Song “Zelensky: The Man With the Iron Balls”

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41QMAM_0fFuX9AM00

Big-name artists have come together in support of Ukraine and its President, Volodymyr Zelenksy, putting together a new tribute song, “Zelensky: The Man With the Iron Balls.”

The new song was written by Les Claypool (of Primus) and features Stewart Copeland on percussion, Sean Lennon, Billy Strings, and more.

On the night of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February 2022, Claypool and Eugene Hütz of Gogol Bordello started to work together on a joint release to create support for the Ukrainian people. That song has now been released into the world (and you can check it out below).

Proceeds from the sale of the single will be donated to Nova Ukraine, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to the people of the country.

Said Hütz, a Ukrainian native, “As soon as Russian aggression broke out, Les and I connected to address the catastrophe ASAP. We jumped on creating affirmative music that calls for unity and pays respect to the real doers in Ukrainian defense—such as President Zelensky, who demonstrated previously unheard-of stamina and heroism.”

“The night of the invasion, I was dining with close friends of mine from Poland who were hosting their family visiting the US from their town, which is 50 kilometers from the Ukraine border,” added Claypool. “Needless to say, they were stressed and concerned about what was happening in their homeland. After a few vodka shots of solidarity, I started texting with my buddy Eugene from Gogol Bordello to get his perspective and insight. In that vodka-laced dialogue, we started mutually praising Zelensky for his surprisingly epic display of courage. ‘Zelensky has balls of steel!’ we agreed. It was then that we decided that some freaky, ‘East meets West’ art needed to be thrown that way.”

“After a couple of weeks of file trading with Sean Lennon, Stewart Copeland, Eugene Hütz, and Sergey Ryabtsev, a visit to my studio by my buddy Billy Strings, as well as some enthusiastic rhythmic claps from local supporters of Ukraine, we now have a recording to help rally support for a bullied country and a David vs. Goliath-type man who stood up for their liberty, freedom, and homeland,” continued Claypool.

“The reoccurring chant in the song, ‘Revolution of Dignity,’ honors the 2014 Maidan Revolution, which resulted in the removal of Ukraine’s pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych and lead to Russia’s military intervention against the people of Ukraine, the annexation of Crimea and the start of the Donbas War – part of the broader Russo-Ukrainian War,” said Hütz. “It is our way to show that heavyweights like Les, Stewart, Billy and Sean stand with the people of Ukraine and the country’s sovereignty from the very start of Russian-led terror.”

Offered Claypool, “This is not intended to be a song of condemnation. This is a song of unity and anti-bully mentality, giving praise to a man who stepped up for his people beyond anything I’ve seen in my tenure on this planet. This unlikely fellow has grabbed the reins of leadership and held fast in such a way that the world is now galvanized in support. His legendary quote ‘We need ammunition, not a ride’ – Patrick Henry couldn’t have said it better himself. Zelensky is truly ‘The Man With the Iron Balls.’”

To further raise donations for Nova Ukraine, the team behind “Zelensky: The Man With The Iron Balls” has partnered with Fandiem, a digital fundraising platform that inspires the music community to give back. Starting this Friday, 4/22, fans who donate at www.fandiem.com/ironballs will be automatically entered to win an all-expense-paid trip to attend the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert at the iconic Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on August 10, featuring Primus and Ween.

One winner and a guest will receive travel and hotel, two VIP tickets to the show, upgraded seats, and a special prize from the artists.

“Zelensky: The Man With the Iron Balls” Credits:

Les Claypool—bass and vocals

Stewart Copeland—percussion

Eugene Hütz—vocals

Sean Lennon—guitar and vocals

Sergey Ryabtsev—violin

Billy Strings—guitar

Photo courtesy Prospect PR

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The 22 Best Dave Grohl Quotes

Is there any bigger star in rock music today than Dave Grohl?. The former Nirvana drummer-turned-Foo Fighters frontman is a New York Times Best-Selling author, a favorite of drum prodigy Nandi Bushell, and one of the most recognizable people in popular music, who has drummed with Animal from the Muppets and Kurt Cobain. What else is there?
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters have a memorable name—and not just because they’re one of the most renowned rock bands in the world. If the title wasn’t attached to such an iconic group, you might think that the Foo Fighters were a group of cartoon ninjas or wrestlers. But with a lineup of talented musicians and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl as a frontman, it is no surprise that the Foo Fighters are a household name.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
American Songwriter

Declaration of Independents: May/June 2022 Issue Indie Spotlight

Matt Woods culls inspiration from his native East Tennessee environs, with songs that paint a portrait of gruff, no-nonsense individuals who inhabit the fringes of Appalachia and the rural realms just beyond. Having previously honed his skills in various ensembles, he released the first album under his own aegis, the boldly-titled Manifesto, during a seminal stage of his career. Even so, it reflected a marked maturity, flush with first-hand narratives shared from the viewpoint of those that dare to confront the odds and obstacles accompanying sordid circumstances. “Johnny Ray Dupree,” “Jellico Mountain,” “Lost In Tennessee,” “A Company Town,” and “Ghost of the Gospel” offer merciless yet memorable hard-luck stories, reflections of frayed nobility spurred through both desperation and determination. Newly remixed, remastered, and bolstered by several bonus tracks, the anniversary edition of Manifesto resonates with grit and gravitas.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Greensky Bluegrass: Loud, Rowdy, & Slightly Sad

“We’ve been pushing the boundaries and testing the limits of what bluegrass instruments or a bluegrass ensemble can do with facts, with attitude, [and] subject matter,” Paul Hoffman tells American Songwriter. Hoffman is one-fifth of the Michigan-formed band, Greensky Bluegrass, which has time and time again garnered critical...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy