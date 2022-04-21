ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia is failing in Ukraine, top U.S. official says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9nn3_0fFuWWfr00

BRUSSELS, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Thursday that Russia was not achieving its goals in its invasion of Ukraine and that Western sanctions were partly the reason for that.

"What we are aiming for here is a strategic failure for (Russian President) Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin. And I believe that is already happening, that no matter what happens ... Ukraine is going to survive," Sherman told a Friends of Europe think-tank event in Brussels.

Sherman, who spoke after talks with the European Union's foreign service secretary general Stefano Sannino, did not offer any specific evidence for her comments.

But she cited the economic sanctions and export controls that have been imposed by the United States, the European Union, Britain, Japan, and other allies since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has said its "special military operation" is essential to ensure Russian security and rejects Western accusations of atrocities and the indiscriminate shelling of cities.

"Putin is facing a strategic failure because of the sanctions that have been put on because of the long term impact this will have," Sherman said.

The Western sanctions have already pushed Russia into its deepest economic crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

Sherman said there would be a "long tail" to sanctions and export controls on Russia. She also hoped China would take note of Western unity.

"We have hundreds of U.S. companies, literally, who have left Russia, and they're not returning. So, the tail here is very long. There will be strategic failure. Putin has become a pariah in the world," she said.

Sherman also said if European Union decided to impose oil and gas sanctions on Russia, the United States would aim to avoid anyprice increases that would help Russia's finances.

Reporting by Robin Emmott, additional reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina in Washington Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 21

DR for me
3d ago

Once the helicopters, tanks and fighter jets start arriving in Ukraine - Putin will start backing up and say he accomplished his goal of ridding Ukraine of Nazis. He has to save face with his people. His army is not what he thought he had. He knows it too. I think Ukraine has got this war and will push Putin back.

Reply(4)
13
Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Growing number of Kremlin insiders 'feel Ukraine invasion was a 'catastrophic' mistake and fear Putin could use NUKES... but Vladimir is dismissing all criticism of his plan'

A growing number of senior Kremlin insiders are said to feel Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine was a 'catastrophic' mistake, and fear the Russian strongman could resort to using nuclear weapons as Moscow's position worsens. The insiders said Putin is dismissing all criticism by officials who warn of the damaging...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#State#Western#Russian#Kremlin#Friends Of Europe#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Europe
Country
China
Country
Russia
Reuters

Reuters

410K+
Followers
318K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy