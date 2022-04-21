Mavericks vs Jazz: Lineups, odds, injuries, TV info for Game 3

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the Utah Jazz host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of their first-round playoff matchup, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Mavericks tied the series at one game apiece on Monday as Jalen Brunson erupted for a career-high 41 points. Dallas also received a big contribution off the bench from Maxi Kleber, who scored 19 of his 25 total points in the second half. He knocked down eight 3-pointers.

Dallas is progressing toward getting All-Star Luka Doncic back in the lineup for the first time in the series. He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday but is questionable to play in Game 3. He was listed as doubtful to play in the first two games.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are looking to take a 2-1 series lead on their home floor as the series shifts to Salt Lake City for the next two games. Their two wins over the Mavericks in the regular season both came at Vivint Arena.

How to Watch

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

Date: Thursday, April 21

Thursday, April 21 Time: 9 p.m. EDT

9 p.m. EDT TV Channel: NBA TV, Bally Sports Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Betting Lines

Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Jazz -6.5

Money line: Mavericks +230, Jazz -300

Over-under: 210.5

Mavericks at Jazz Injury Report

Dallas: Luka Doncic (calf) is questionable while Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) and Frank Ntilikina (illness) are out.

Utah: Udoka Azubuike (ankle) and Trent Forrest (foot) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Dallas Mavericks:

F Reggie Bullock

F Dorian Finney-Smith

C Dwight Powell

G Jalen Brunson

G Spencer Dinwiddie

Utah Jazz: