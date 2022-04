Click here to read the full article. The Price Is Right host Drew Carey, accepting an award at the NAB Show, believes the already long-running game show “could be around for 100 years on American television, because it’s just that strong.” Carey appeared on the first day of NAB, which is being held in Las Vegas in person for the first time since 2019 as Covid restrictions gradually ease. The Price Is Right, whose CBS version began airing in 1972, was inducted into the NAB’s Broadcasting Hall of Fame. In 2007, Carey was named host of the Fremantle-produced strip, succeeding longtime host...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO