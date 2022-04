MEDFORD, Mass. — After a two-year hiatus, this weekend the Krystle Campbell Memorial Softball Tournament will take place once again in Medford. The tournament is being played at Columbus Park, with Medford High School vs. Billerica High School and Arlington Catholic vs. Swampscott High School playing on Saturday. The winners of Saturday’s games will face-off for the tournament title on Sunday.

MEDFORD, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO