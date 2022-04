The trial of State Auditor Kathy McGuiness has been set for Tuesday, May 31, in Delaware Superior Court in Wilmington. McGuiness is facing charges of felony theft, intimidation, structuring, misconduct and conflict of interest. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and a hearing will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 27, on whether to dismiss the structuring charge. McGuiness’ attorney, Steven Wood, has already filed a motion to dismiss the intimidation charges, with a ruling from Judge William Carpenter still pending.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO