If you still are uneasy about getting on an airplane or a cruise ship (or paying the high prices), it may be time for a Florida staycation. Two recently updated travel books — Visiting Small-Town Florida and 100 Things to Do in Tampa Bay Before You Die — offer good ideas for staycations and day trips, so you can take advantage of living in a place that tourists flock to. Most of their suggestions avoid the big, well-known attractions, offering local gems that are off the beaten path.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO