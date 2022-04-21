ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spaulding, IL

Jacelyn E. Francisco

southcountypublications.net
 2 days ago

Jacelyn “Jackie” Ella Francisco, 86, of Spaulding, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Heritage Health in Jacksonville. She was born October 28, 1935 in Hannibal, Missouri, the daughter of Earl “Jack” Coss Elder and Mildred...

www.southcountypublications.net

