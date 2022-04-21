Jacelyn E. Francisco

GODFREY - It's been a roller-coaster season for the Lewis and Clark Community College softball team. A rash of weather-related cancellations and rescheduled games have made getting into any kind of rhythm difficult. But one things has remained consistent for the Trailblazers. Taylor Whitehead. "Taylor has done a lot for us," said LCCC coach Ronda Roberts, whose team is 9-18. "She's pitched very well. She has had just maybe a couple sub-par outings, but I think overall, she's done a really good job for us. "She always gives it her all," she said, "We just have...

