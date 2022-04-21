ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jay Wright Will End Up in the NBA

 3 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Longtime Villanova head coach Jay Wright announced his retirement on Tuesday with many sources saying that Wright is burnt out and is ready to take a break from coaching. Ben Maller thinks it is more likely than not that Wright will end up coaching in the NBA.

Ben Maller: "You don't leave a job like this outside of two main reasons. Reason #1 is because of scandal. That you wanna get away before they get you. There is nothing that has indicated there's some kind of scandal at Villanova...The other reason would be that you have a better job. That you've already lined up your next gig."

