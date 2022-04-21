ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen girl shot in the leg in West Jordan drive-by shooting

By SIMONE SEIKALY
Cover picture for the articleWEST JORDAN, Utah — A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting Thursday morning. And three teenage boys, ages 14, 16, and 17, are in police custody. Police...

