ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

A luge stunner: Hackl leaves Germany for Austrian team

By TIM REYNOLDS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TdehT_0fFuFqWi00
FILE - Germany's Georg Hackl waves to the crowd following his fourth and final run in the Men's Singles Luge at the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic Games at Cesana Pariol, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2006. Three-time Olympic champion Georg Hackl has left the German luge program to for a job with rival Austria, officially announcing Thursday, April 21, 2022, that he has agreed to a four-year contract that runs through the 2026 Olympics. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Three-time Olympic champion Georg Hackl has left the German luge program for a job with rival Austria, announcing Thursday he has agreed to a four-year contract that runs through the 2026 Olympics.

Hackl is one of Germany’s luge legends, a major part of the country’s dominance in the sliding sport for decades. Germany typically wins more World Cup medals each season than all other nations combined, plus claimed gold in all four events at the Beijing Olympics this year.

Hackl’s primary responsibility with Austria will be in technical development and sled material construction, a task he’ll share with Austrian Olympic doubles luge silver medalist Peter Penz.

“As a coach with Germany, I have won everything there is to win,” Hackl said. “I was looking for a new challenge.”

Austrian Luge president Markus Prock was one of Hackl’s chief on-ice rivals for years. But when Prock approached Hackl — a 10-time world champion — about making this move, Hackl was soon sold.

“The conversations with Markus were absolutely convincing,” Hackl said.

Austria won three medals at the Beijing Games, second-most of any nation behind Germany’s six. Madeleine Egle was second in the overall women’s World Cup standings this past season, and Wolfgang Kindl was second in the men’s standings.

With Hackl, Prock hopes Austria can now take the next step.

“We want to overtake the toboggan powerhouse Germany and become No. 1 on the ice track,” Prock said. “This requires a lot of heart and passion. ... Now that the opportunity arose to steer him to Austria, we took the plunge. I’m very happy, but also proud, that he chose us.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

France says it has evidence Russia tried to frame it with mass graves in Mali

Russian mercenaries, likely with the Wagner Group, buried a dozen Malian bodies in a mass grave about 2.5 miles east of France's former Gossi military base with the goal of blaming France, a French military officer tells The Associated Press. The French military released video images taken Thursday morning showing what appear to be 10 Caucasian soldiers covering bodies with sand.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

German business confidence picks up after plunging on war

BERLIN (AP) — German business confidence has picked up slightly this month after plunging in March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a survey showed Monday. The Ifo institute said its monthly confidence index, a closely watched indicator for Europe’s biggest economy, rose to 91.8 points in April from 90.8 in March — stabilizing after a nearly eight-point fall last month.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georg Hackl
Person
Madeleine Egle
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 5:37 a.m. GMT

Child’s body found after tour boat sank in Japan’s far north. TOKYO (AP) — Rescuers searching since a tour boat carrying 26 people apparently sank off far northeastern Japan have found the body of an 11th victim — a child — as questions intensify about why the vessel sailed in rough weather at a known hazardous location. The child was found late Sunday and later confirmed dead, the Coast Guard said Monday. The bodies of 10 victims — seven men and three women — were found earlier Sunday. The Kazu 1 with two crew was taking 24 passengers, including two children, on a scenic tour at Shiretoko National Park on the northern side of Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island, when it sent a distress call Saturday afternoon saying it was sinking.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austrian
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Greeks celebrate Easter without restrictions

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — For the first time in three years, Greeks were able to celebrate Orthodox Easter without the restrictions made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic. Beyond the obvious religious messages, in Greece, Easter signifies a return to the countryside, often to people’s ancestral homes, and a mass exodus from big cities.
FESTIVAL
AFP

London and Washington begin two days of trade talks

The UK on Monday began two days of talks with the United States, hoping for progress to secure a coveted post-Brexit free trade deal. Trevelyan made no mention of a free trade deal in comments Sunday night before the talks, instead calling the meeting a "second transatlantic dialogue" that would focus on "agreed priority areas".
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Weekend Sports in Brief

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera needed only one at-bat Saturday to deliver his long-awaited 3,000th career hit, quickly reaching the mark as the Detroit Tigers routed the Colorado Rockies 13-0 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. Cabrera became the 33rd player in major league history and first Venezuelan-born...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

At Gallipoli battlefields, travelers remember fallen Anzacs

CANAKKALE, Turkey (AP) — Travelers from Australia and New Zealand joined Turkish and other nations’ dignitaries at the former World War I battlefields at Gallipoli for a solemn service at dawn Monday to remember troops killed during an unsuccessful British-led campaign that aimed to take the Ottoman Empire out of the war.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

868K+
Followers
421K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy