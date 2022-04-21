ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Vehicle damaged following shots fired incident in Davenport

 3 days ago

KWQC

Firefighter injured after battling garage fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - UPDATE: The Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 4800 block of Armil Place in Davenport Thursday evening at 5:23 p.m. The person who called in the fire reported two vehicles were inside the garage. When firefighters arrived on scene, a detached garage...
DAVENPORT, IA
Davenport, IA
Iowa Crime & Safety
Iowa Accidents
Davenport, IA
Davenport, IA
KCRG.com

Woman says man charged in Cedar Rapids murder nearly killed her in 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Marion woman is speaking out after the man she says almost killed her in 2020 is being charged in the murder of a 22-year-old in Cedar Rapids. Police found Emily Leonard earlier this month with what they called ‘obvious head injuries’ inside the home of Arthur Flowers on the southeast side.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
Cheri Bustos
WCIA

Officers find drugs, stolen gun in man’s home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars after officers said they found drugs and a stolen gun in his house early Friday morning. In a news release, officials stated the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office D.I.R.T. executed a search warrant at the home of Contavious Kidd, near North 22nd and Montgomery Lane in Springfield. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

Crash report: Iowa 18-year-old dies after being hit by SUV

DANVILLE, Iowa – One person is dead after being hit by an SUV Monday night in southeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened at 8:55 p.m. in the small town of Danville, northwest of Burlington. The report said an SUV driven by 24-year-old Kaitlyn Boyer, of Weldon, […]
DANVILLE, IA
KWQC

Three people saved from loose barges on Mississippi River

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) - Savanna Fire Department saved three people without injuries from a loose section of barges, according to the Fire Chief. Firefighters responded near the Savanna-Sabula bridge at 10:48 a.m. to a report of barges that had broken free from a tug boat. Officials say Savanna Fire responded with two fireboats and saved the three people.
SAVANNA, IL
KWQC

New details in fatal Muscatine County river crash

Montpelier, Iowa (KWQC) - In an arrest affidavit obtained by TV 6 News, police say that 36-year-old Joshua Peters of Davenport was operating the vehicle under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the accident. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff, the entire incident started...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA

