SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Effective Saturday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is recommending to stop the use of bird feeders and birdbaths. The recommendation is effective through May 31st, or until the Avarian flu in the midwest subsidies, according to a Facebook post. Local officials say wild birds will have enough food during the spring without the bird feeders.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO