Use nitrogen inhibitors to mitigate risk

Deere & Company has formed a joint venture with GUSS Automation, a manufacturer in semi-autonomous orchard and vineyard sprayers. “As demand for high-value crops (HVC) grows, we see significant opportunities to help growers be more productive while addressing the challenges of increasing labor costs and finding skilled labor to operate equipment,” says Chris Davison, director for small tractor and HVC production systems, at John Deere. “The GUSS team has a deep understanding of the HVC production system, as well as strong relationships with customers and a proven track record of deploying innovative technology.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO