Agriculture

Use nitrogen inhibitors to mitigate risk

By Chelsea Dinterman
Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 2022 growing season nears, rising fertilizer prices have left many farmers rethinking their application strategies. “In the past when nitrogen was a little less expensive, growers were often tempted to just add more untreated nitrogen as an insurance policy on yield,” says Tim Laatsch, director of agronomy for Koch...

Phys.org

Perennial rye crop shows potential for greener agriculture

Annual crops are the farmer's bread and butter, the crops they rely on most, but at least one type of perennial grain is proving much more beneficial to the environment. A crop of perennial rye absorbed a substantial amount of carbon dioxide, or CO2, a University of Alberta study showed, while an annual crop had no uptake of the greenhouse gas.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Slow start to U.S. planting threatens corn production

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are off to a slow start in their corn planting this year and farmers in many key growing areas will likely remain sidelined for much of the next two weeks as the latest forecasts show showers and cool temperatures in the southern Midwest and Mississippi River Delta.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2022 spring grain sowing 20.7% complete - ministry

KYIV, April 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has sown 1.54 million hectares of spring grains as of April 21, or 20.7% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. The data showed that farmers had sown 164,400 hectares of spring wheat, 802,200 hectares of spring barley, 107,200 hectares...
AGRICULTURE
#Inhibitors#Nitrogen#Economic Environment#Risk Mitigation#Fertilizer
Agriculture Online

Analyst raises Ukraine 2022/23 grain harvest, export forecast

KYIV, April 23 (Reuters) - Analyst APK-Inform on Saturday raised its forecasts for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and exports due to a better than expected winter harvest. The consultancy said in a statement that Ukraine could harvest 41.4 million tonnes of grain in 2022, including almost 17 million tonnes of wheat and 18.5 million tonnes of corn.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for April 27-May 5

April 22 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for April 27-May 5, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 March 9-15 - tax 86.9 72.3 53.9 - indicative price 324.2 288.4 262.0 March 2-8 - tax 88.2 72.3 52.7 - indicative price 326.1 288.4 260.3 Feb 23-March 1 - tax 91.0 73.3 52.2 - indicative price 330.1 289.8 259.6 Feb 16-22 - tax 92.8 74.1 52.7 - indicative price 332.7 290.9 260.3 Feb 9-15 - tax 93.2 73.3 52.7 - indicative price 333.2 289.8 260.4 Feb 2-8 - tax 93.9 74.6 49.2 - indicative price 334.2 291.7 255.3 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soyoil surges on Indonesia export ban; soybeans, corn futures sag

CHICAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. soyoil futures surged to all-time highs on Friday after Indonesia blocked exports of palm oil, a competing vegetable oil, but soybean and corn futures sagged on profit-taking ahead of the weekend. Wheat futures were narrowly mixed lower in choppy trade as brokers weighed tightening...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

High fuel costs likely to hurt Cargill's profitability in Brazil in 2022

SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. commodities trader Cargill Inc is navigating troubled waters in Brazil in 2022, with pressure stemming from rising fuel prices denting profitability even as China's demand for Brazilian grains remains solid. Cargill's chief executive in Brazil, Paulo Sousa, told Reuters in an interview that...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

USDA announces new alfalfa foraging grant

The Alfalfa Seed and Alfalfa Forage System Program (ASAFS), a program created by the United States Department of Agriculture, is offering a grant to help producers improve alfalfa forage and seed production systems. Proposals must be submitted by June 2. There is an estimated $3 million available, and individual grants...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

John Deere enters joint venture with semi-autonomous sprayer manufacturer

Deere & Company has formed a joint venture with GUSS Automation, a manufacturer in semi-autonomous orchard and vineyard sprayers. “As demand for high-value crops (HVC) grows, we see significant opportunities to help growers be more productive while addressing the challenges of increasing labor costs and finding skilled labor to operate equipment,” says Chris Davison, director for small tractor and HVC production systems, at John Deere. “The GUSS team has a deep understanding of the HVC production system, as well as strong relationships with customers and a proven track record of deploying innovative technology.”
BUSINESS

