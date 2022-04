Never let it be said that University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is not enjoying the fruits of being a National Championship winning football player. The Pierce County native got the thrill of a lifetime on Friday when he got an opportunity to fly with the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight team at an airshow held in Vidalia as part of that city’s Vidalia Onion Festival weekend.

VIDALIA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO