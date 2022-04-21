Why Does the Queen Have Two Birthdays?
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926. But having a second birthday is one of the many reasons why it's good to be the...www.mentalfloss.com
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926. But having a second birthday is one of the many reasons why it's good to be the...www.mentalfloss.com
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0