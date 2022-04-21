ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Joe Snuffy’s owner looking to sell, restaurant will stay open

By Ed Boice
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGhFa_0fFu46EN00
Owners Marty Andrews and Anja Andrews (not present in photo) decided to put up Joe Snuffy’s Old Fashion Grill for sale. Ed Boice • Reflector-Chronicle

After 21 years of running and owning the Abilene restaurant, Marty and Anja Andrews, owners of Joe Snuffy’s Old Fashion Grill, looking to move on from the restaurant business. They posted the restaurant for sale as of April 15. After thinking for a while, the couple decided to “rip the bandaid,” Marty Andrews said and tell everyone and post the business as for sale all at once.

“It’s time. I’ve been in the restaurant business for over 27 years. We’ve owned this one for almost 21. We’ve been in this building for 11. We were in the bowling alley years before that. We were right in the corner of the alley. This is a young man’s game,” Marty Andrews said.

While they are looking for a new owner, Marty Andrews said Joe Snuffy’s will stay open in the meantime and will not close at all before then. Since they posted the listing last Friday, Marty Andrews said the response has been “overwhelming.”

“If it takes three weeks, three months, three years, there will be a Joe Snuffy’s here until somebody hands me a check and gets the key,” Marty Andrews said.

Marty Andrews said his wife and he are looking to sell to someone who can accept two details in the deal. First, they want the Joe Snuffy business to stay the same as much as possible. Second, they want the new owners to give the current employees a chance and vice-versa.

“One of the key points I’d like… is for those guys (who buy) take the employees in at what they are making and give them at least 90 days as a trial, and hopefully the employees will give them a 90-day trial,” Marty Andrews said.

Marty Andrews said their situation allows them to turn away any deal they don’t like and pick who he wants to run the restaurant.

Once the business is sold, Marty Andrews said he would be taking a “long vacation” and then figure out what he’ll do next.

“I’ve never been without a job, and my wife’s never been without a job,” he said. “We’ve met so many good friends and met so many people. It’s still fun, but when you leave your job and you’re hurting every day, it’s time.”

Comments / 1

Related
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
Wichita Eagle

A Wichita taco and burrito restaurant has suddenly closed after a year in business

A Wichita taco restaurant that had a big social media presence has closed after a little more than a year in business. Kiko’s, which has operated in Wichita since February of 2021, has vacated the building at 2800 E. Central, the landlord confirmed. The owner has sold the lease and equipment to a new operator, who will soon open a different restaurant concept in the space.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abilene, KS
Food & Drinks
Abilene, KS
Restaurants
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Abilene, KS
Abilene, KS
Lifestyle
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
Thrillist

Taco Bell Has a New $10 Cravings Meal for 2 & It Comes with a Ton of Food

I am a very happy single gal living her life out on the town, but sometimes you want to come home at 2 am and split a Taco Bell feast with someone other than yourself. And while my roommate will have to do for now, you might want to start scouting your own T-Bell partner.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Adds a Cool New Menu Item (Your Move, Chipotle)

Taco Bell loves new menu items. The fast-food chain seems to change up its offerings weekly (although it's not that often). During the worst of the covid pandemic, that strategy was put on hold as the Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain switched its focus to getting orders out quickly and had to drop some beloved menu items. Some popular items didn't make the cut, including Mexican pizza, a Taco Bell original that has a surprisingly devout following.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
ABC4

Outback Steakhouse releases new Sugar Steak

UTAH (ABC4) – The Outback Steakhouse is excited to announce the newest item on its menu. The American chain is offering customers in the mood for a more gourmet dish its new beef tenderloin Sugar Steak. The melt-in-your-mouth filet offers taste buds a sweet, savory, and spiced Asian-inspired flavor. As noted by ChewBoom, the steak […]
UTAH STATE
Jenn Leach

Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.
Mashed

What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes

TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Outback Steakhouse Fans Will Love The Company's Latest Announcement

Every once in a while, Outback Steakhouse pulls out all the stops and decides to completely revamp their menu. Guilty Eats reports that the steakhouse chain decided to overhaul its menu back in 2020 and added in some items like a filet mignon and lobster, as well as a sirloin with a side of ribs. These protein-packed entrées may have gotten folks almost as excited as the Three Cheese Steak Dip or Bloomin' Fried Chicken that came out at the same time, per FSR magazine. The complete about-face took place as a result of the pandemic and new guidelines that the government put into place, and Outback Steakhouse responded in kind.
RESTAURANTS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene, KS
719
Followers
49
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Comments / 0

Community Policy