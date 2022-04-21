Joe Snuffy’s owner looking to sell, restaurant will stay open

Owners Marty Andrews and Anja Andrews (not present in photo) decided to put up Joe Snuffy’s Old Fashion Grill for sale. Ed Boice • Reflector-Chronicle

After 21 years of running and owning the Abilene restaurant, Marty and Anja Andrews, owners of Joe Snuffy’s Old Fashion Grill, looking to move on from the restaurant business. They posted the restaurant for sale as of April 15. After thinking for a while, the couple decided to “rip the bandaid,” Marty Andrews said and tell everyone and post the business as for sale all at once.

“It’s time. I’ve been in the restaurant business for over 27 years. We’ve owned this one for almost 21. We’ve been in this building for 11. We were in the bowling alley years before that. We were right in the corner of the alley. This is a young man’s game,” Marty Andrews said.

While they are looking for a new owner, Marty Andrews said Joe Snuffy’s will stay open in the meantime and will not close at all before then. Since they posted the listing last Friday, Marty Andrews said the response has been “overwhelming.”

“If it takes three weeks, three months, three years, there will be a Joe Snuffy’s here until somebody hands me a check and gets the key,” Marty Andrews said.

Marty Andrews said his wife and he are looking to sell to someone who can accept two details in the deal. First, they want the Joe Snuffy business to stay the same as much as possible. Second, they want the new owners to give the current employees a chance and vice-versa.

“One of the key points I’d like… is for those guys (who buy) take the employees in at what they are making and give them at least 90 days as a trial, and hopefully the employees will give them a 90-day trial,” Marty Andrews said.

Marty Andrews said their situation allows them to turn away any deal they don’t like and pick who he wants to run the restaurant.

Once the business is sold, Marty Andrews said he would be taking a “long vacation” and then figure out what he’ll do next.

“I’ve never been without a job, and my wife’s never been without a job,” he said. “We’ve met so many good friends and met so many people. It’s still fun, but when you leave your job and you’re hurting every day, it’s time.”