ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Free Press - TFP

Winter Haven Police Seeking Suspect That Rolled With 4 Tires From Dodge Dealership

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440uH1_0fFu2t1n00

WINTER HAVEN, FL. – Winter Haven Police are seeking your help in identifying a suspect that stole tires from a car dealership in broad daylight.

According to police on April 16 a black male suspect, driving the white vehicle pictured, entered the property of the Dodge of Winter Haven located at 299 Cypress Gardens Blvd.

Investigators say the man backed up next to a service bay that had no workers in the area and took 4 Yokohama tires valued at approximately $600.

Police say the tire pictured on top of the vehicle was on when he entered the property.

If you recognize this suspect, please contact the Winter Haven Police Dept. at 863-280-5829.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:

  • Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
  • From your cell phone, dial **TIPS
  • Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” * Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Journalism#Public Safety#Dodge#Heartland#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
CBS Miami

Florida Woman Accused Of Putting 4-Year-Old In Dryer, Who Said He ‘Went Round & Round’

LEESBURG, Fla. (CBSMiami) – A Florida babysitter has found herself behind bars after allegedly putting a 4-year-old boy in a dryer. Lake County deputies arrested 35-year-old Amber Chapman on an aggravated child abuse charge. CBS4 has learned that the boy demonstrated to investigators that Chapman would put him in the dryer and close the door. The boy then said he “went round and round.” The boy has some bruises, but thankfully no serious injuries.
FLORIDA STATE
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
114K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy