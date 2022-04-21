Winter Haven Police Seeking Suspect That Rolled With 4 Tires From Dodge Dealership

WINTER HAVEN, FL. – Winter Haven Police are seeking your help in identifying a suspect that stole tires from a car dealership in broad daylight.

According to police on April 16 a black male suspect, driving the white vehicle pictured, entered the property of the Dodge of Winter Haven located at 299 Cypress Gardens Blvd.

Investigators say the man backed up next to a service bay that had no workers in the area and took 4 Yokohama tires valued at approximately $600.

Police say the tire pictured on top of the vehicle was on when he entered the property.

If you recognize this suspect, please contact the Winter Haven Police Dept. at 863-280-5829.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:

Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” * Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

