College Station, TX

Connor Noland named to Pitcher of the Year watchlist

By Taylor Jones
 3 days ago

After the crushing news that projected Friday night starter, Peyton Pallette would miss the 2022 season due to an injury to his UCL that would need Tommy John surgery to repair , Arkansas fans were scrambling to find an answer to the question of “who will take his place?”

For head coach Dave Van Horn , he has found the answer in Connor Noland .

Since starting 19 games as a freshman in 2019, Noland had only appeared in 12 games prior to the beginning of the 2022 season. But, that has not slowed down his journey to become one of the best pitchers in College Baseball. On Tuesday, Noland joined a significant list of athletes named to the National Pitcher of the Year Watchlist by the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Noland is one of nine pitchers from the SEC to be named to this list, with Tennessee leading the way with four nominees.

In nine starts this season, Noland is 5-1 with a 2.82 ERA and 67 strikeouts. The senior has allowed just 17 earned runs and has issued 11 walks in 54.1 IP of work.

The next time that Arkansas fans can see Noland on the mound will be Friday evening in the series-opener with Texas A&M. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. CT at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas. The game will be nationally televised by SEC Network.

The College Baseball Foundation names Hagen Smith National Pitcher of the Week

Diamond Hogs score 10 on Arkansas State for second straight game, take series

Arkansas shuts out Florida to sweep series

Following a historic win on Saturday, the No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks pledged to keep their foot on the gas in hopes of sweeping the No. 9 Florida Gators on Sunday. In what turned out to be a defensive-heavy day, one swing of the bat and a dominant effort in the circle made the difference. A home run by Danielle Gibson in the 2nd inning, a costly error in the 6th inning, and an eight strikeout day by Chenise Delce were enough to power Arkansas to a 2-0 win on Sunday, giving them the sweep of Florida. After solidifying a series win over...
