Bethesda, MD

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano talks Kyonte Hamilton: ‘Man alive he does a lot of things right’

By Kristian Dyer
 3 days ago

After a freshman season where his role grew by the week, Rutgers defensive lineman Kyonte Hamilton has taken a leap forward this spring. So says Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano, who is impressed by the play and development of Hamilton.

The immediate impact made by Hamilton underscores not just the need for athleticism that Rutgers has along the defensive line but also Schiano’s ability to unearth talent.

A two-sport standout at Georgetown Prep (Bethesda, MD), Hamilton was rated a two-star linebacker by Rivals . Also a tremendous wrestler, he held offers from Boston College and Wake Forest.

He was seen as a bit of a project when he committed to Rutgers.

Under-recruited to say the least, Hamilton certainly exceeded expectations his freshman season by not just playing but making a significant impact.

“Kyonte is a really fine football player. He is young. Man alive he does a lot of things right, does it very well,” Schiano told reporters on Saturday.

“He has played a few different positions since he’s been here and he’s only been here for a year. He’s a guy that we really count on, and he’s young so that says something for him.”

Hamilton appeared in all 13 games for Rutgers last year and had one start. He had 22 tackles.

In the Gator Bowl, a loss to Wake Forest, Hamilton had three tackles.

Not surprisingly given his ability at multiple sports (Hamilton also wrestles at Rutgers), but the freshman also played on special teams while in high school at Georgetown Prep.

Bethesda, MD
#Rutgers Football#Gator Bowl#American Football#College Football#Georgetown Prep
