It’s looking more and more like PF Chang’s restaurant is getting close to opening at the Ocean County Mall on Hooper Avenue in Toms River. If you have passed by the Ocean County Mall recently you have seen that the construction of PF Chang’s latest New Jersey location is really coming along. Pretty cool having this new dining experience coming soon to Toms River at the Ocean County Mall on Hooper Avenue.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 28 DAYS AGO