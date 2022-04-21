ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, TX

Ford recalls over 650K trucks because windshield wipers can break

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and...

Related
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Recall Is Small But Serious

When it comes to recalls, the Ford Motor Company hasn't had the best luck. Just recently, the Blue Oval has had to recall around 281,000 F-150, Navigator, and Expedition models, due to a brake master cylinder that may leak "from the front wheel circuit into the brake booster." With reduced brake function in the front wheels, the risk of a crash is, obviously, far higher.
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla vehicle crashes into $3.5 million jet after being dangerously ‘summoned’ by owner

A Tesla vehicle was caught on video crashing into a $3.5M Cirrus Vision jet after being ‘summoned’ in a dangerous way by the owner. Smart Summon builds on Tesla’s previous “Summon” feature, which was used by owners to move their cars autonomously for a few feet in their driveway or in tight parking situations. With the new version, owners are able to Summon their Tesla vehicles from further away, and the cars will navigate more complex parking environments.
CARS
KRMG

Recall alert: More than 4,000 tonies Blocks recalled because magnets can be swallowed

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Boxine US Inc. on Thursday recalled about 4,200 of its tonies Blocks because the magnets inside pose risks, especially for small children, if swallowed. Per the recall notice, when two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system, which can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

