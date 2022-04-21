Ford recalls over 650K trucks because windshield wipers can break
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and...www.myhighplains.com
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and...www.myhighplains.com
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0