A consolidated effort by the Montana Democratic Party, Indigenous and voter advocacy groups and others to challenge a suite of four new election administration laws passed by the GOP-led Legislature last year has come to a head in Yellowstone County District Court. Pulling from sworn statements, expert testimony and supporting exhibits, legal teams on either side of the case have presented a high-elevation view of their respective arguments. Plaintiffs say the new laws disenfranchise Montana voters, namely those who are young, Native, elderly or disabled. Defendants say the laws are necessary to run secure and efficient elections.

