ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What has the pandemic taught us about masks?

By Janel Forte, Katie Smith, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NewsNation spoke with experts to break down what the pandemic has taught the U.S. so far, and how that information can help inform future decisions about personal health and safety...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgical Masks#Cdc#Masking#Pandemic#Influenza#Newsnation#Covid#St Louis University#Biocontainment#Johns Hopkins Hospital
News 12

Recall Alert: Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicine

Rockland-based Pfizer is recalling their Accupril blood pressure medication because of high levels of a nitrosamine. The company says that everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines since they are common in water and foods. But the levels in these bottles are beyond safe limits, and the FDA says...
HEALTH
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy