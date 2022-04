(WASHINGTON, PA) -- Four Chord Music Festival returns for its eighth installment of the independently produced festival bigger and better than ever before. For the first time since its inception, the Four Chord Music Festival will be expanding to a two-day festival on September 9th and 10th and will feature a multitude of bands, including headliners All Time Low, Bad Religion, Descendents, and Jimmy Eat World, plus additional performances from Pennywise, The Story So Far, Silverstein, Lagwagon, The Starting Line, The Maine and many more. The festival will take place at Wild Things Park, in Washington, PA, just a short 30 minutes outside of Pittsburgh, and is presented by Four Chord Music & Drusky Entertainment.

