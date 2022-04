After falling behind 2-0 for the second time in as many games, the Carolina Hurricanes, once again, turned on the jets and stormed back to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat. It may not be the best process at this juncture of the season to keep seeing themselves fall behind in multi-goal holes, but the team keeps on finding ways to bank wins anyway. In their matinee with the New Jersey Devils Saturday, the depth that we’ve talked about all season continued to play a big part in the offense when the top players get held in check, and one of the most anticipated debuts in recent memory ended in a 3-2 win.

