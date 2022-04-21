Despite criticism, approval of Lightfoot's gas card program clears first hurdle in city council

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The Chicago City Council next week is expected to take a final vote on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to give some residents help paying for gasoline and CTA rides. The plan cleared the Budget committee in a close 15 to 12 vote.

The twelve aldermen who voted against Mayor Lightfoot’s plan to distribute free gas and CTA transit cards to thousands of residents had varying reasons. Some said the city has more pressing needs, though others said those are being addressed too.

23rd Ward Alderwoman Silvana Tabares suggested the city should spend the money in support of the Chicago Police Department which has two aging helicopters.

“$8.1 million give or take for a new federal helicopter, a brand new helicopter, and here we are spending $12.5 million on gas and transit,” said Tabares.

But West Side Alderman Walter Burnett Jr. said people are hurting.

“If we can help folks, I got people lined up in my office calling me already about this stuff, right, so that tells you what the need is,” said Burnett.

Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa objected to the mayor’s name being prominent on the cards in an election year.

“It does seem like it was put together very quickly to compete with Mr. Willie Wilson, so for all those reasons, I just can’t see myself supporting this program at this time,” Ramirez-Rosa said.

But Budget Committee Chair Alderwoman Pat Dowell scoffed at those assertions.

“In terms of the mayor’s name on everything, let’s not be petty. The mayor’s name is on everything. You get off a plane, you’re coming into Chicago, it says, ‘Mayor Lori Lightfoot,’ your check says, ‘Mayor Lori Lightfoot,’” said Dowell.

She and others pointed out some other cities are also giving out gas cards.

