ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Leonine Studios Bags International Distribution Rights To AGC’s Australian Crime Drama ‘Troppo’

By Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TepkK_0fFtv9Wh00

Click here to read the full article.

Germany’s Leonine Studios has acquired distribution rights to AGC Television’s Australian crime drama Troppo .

The eight-part series comes is based on the Crimson Lake novel series from writer Candice Fox and recently debuted on the ABC in Australia. In the U.S., it is set to go out on Amazon’s IMDb TV (soon to be Amazon Freevee)

Set against a backdrop of crocodile-infested waters and idiosyncratic locals, it follows down-and-out cop Ted Conkaffey (Thomas Jane), who is recruited by eccentric small town investigator Amnda Pharell (Nicole Chamoun) to look into the murder of a brilliant tech pioneer.

Yolanda Ramke ( The Haunting of Bly Manor , Cargo ) wrote and created the show, co-directing with Jocelyn Moorhouse ( Wakefield ), Catherine Millar ( Twisted ), Ben Howling ( Cargo ) and Grant Brown ( Rush ).

Aussie pair EQ Media Group and Beyond Entertainment co-produced the show in association with Renegade Entertainment. The ABC was a major financier, along with AGC Television in association with Aperture Media Partners, and Screen Australia.

Last week, AGC Television, the television arm of Stuart Ford’s Hollywood-based AGC Studios , optioned a trio of novels from American author Jayne Allen.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jacques Perrin Dies: ‘Cinema Paradiso’ Actor Was 80

Click here to read the full article. French actor and filmmaker Jacques Perrin has died at the age of 80. His family confirmed the news to Agence France Presse, no cause of death was given. The Paris-born performer was known for playing Salvatore ‘Totò’ Di Vita in Giuseppe Tornatore’s Oscar-winning Cinema Paradiso. His career saw him rack up more than 70 feature film credits, with other notable roles including in Costa-Gavras’ Oscar-winning Z, and Girl with a Suitcase opposite Claudia Cardinale. Perrin was comfortable acting in both French and Italian cinema, and also worked behind the camera, including directing several documentaries, such...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Masked Singer’s Robin Thicke Says “Sometimes Bigger Is Better” As Fox Hit Eyes A Season 8 – Contenders Docs + Unscripted

Click here to read the full article. The Masked Singer has found itself in the middle of political controversy during its current seventh season after Deadline revealed that Rudy Giuliani was one of the contestants. Donald Trump’s lawyer was unmasked this week on the Fox reality competition series. But for executive producer Craig Plestis, who brought the Korean format to the U.S., the challenge remains the same for every season. “For us, it’s always that struggle, what can we do that’s different, that’s exciting to get the viewers engaged more. This season with [the show’s tagline] ‘The Good, The Bad and the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Joe Manganiello Joins Samuel L. Jackson & Uma Thurman In Thriller ‘The Kill Room’; Great Escape To Sell At Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: True Blood and Justice League star Joe Manganiello has joined Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson and Oscar nominee Uma Thurman in the upcoming dark comedic thriller The Kill Room. Principal photography is set to begin this spring in New Jersey and New York on the movie, which will chart the story of a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson) and an art dealer (Thurman) whose money-laundering scheme accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation, forcing Thurman’s character to play the art world against the underworld. The project marks another screen team-up between Pulp...
MOVIES
Deadline

Writer And Director Alex Kurtzman Says ‘The Mummy’ Is “Probably The Biggest Failure Of My Life, Both Personally And Professionally”

Click here to read the full article. The first film that was due to kickstart Universal’s monster cinematic universe (which was to include Javier Bardem and Johnny Depp), was The Mummy (2017) starring Tom Cruise and directed by Alex Kurtzman.  Kurtzman is known for working on the scripts of Transformers, the first two Star Trek films, and the Amazing Spider-Man 2. He’s recently gone on record with The Playlist stating the movie (which currently sits at 16 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), is “probably the biggest failure of my life, both personally and professionally.” While he has a lot of things he...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Clarkson
Person
Thomas Jane
Person
Jocelyn Moorhouse
Deadline

David Hollander Out As Showrunner Of Showtime Series ‘American Gigolo’ After Investigation

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE UPDATED: Showtime and Paramount Television Studios are severing ties with one of the network’s most successful showrunners. Ray Donovan‘s David Hollander, developer, director, executive producer and showrunner of the upcoming Showtime series American Gigolo, produced by sibling Paramount Television Studios, has been let go from the reboot of the popular 1980 movie. “David Hollander is no longer on the drama series American Gigolo and Paramount Television Studios no longer has a producing relationship with him,” a spokesperson told Deadline in a statement, declining further comment. According to sources close to the production, the movie...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imdb Tv#Agc#Australian#Troppo#Agc Television#Abc#Amazon#Aussie#Eq Media Group#Beyond Entertainment#Renegade Entertainment#Aperture Media Partners#Screen Australia#Stuart Ford#Agc Studios#American
Deadline

Re Styles Dies: Costume Designer, Actress And Singer WIth The Tubes Was 72

Click here to read the full article. Re Styles, who recorded and toured with The Tubes and contributed to their unique stage attire, has died. She was 72 and passed on April 17, according to multiple news accounts. Born Shirley Macleod in the Netherlands in 1950, she modeled in Penthouse and Playboy, then moved on to appear in Alejandro Jodorowsky’s film The Holy Mountain and Sun Ra’s science fiction film Space Is the Place.  Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery She met The Tubes at an art school show and quickly fell in with the San Francisco-based troupe. By 1975, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Donald Trump Says Queen Should Have Stripped Prince Harry Of Royal Titles; More ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ Clips Teased As Channel Launches

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump has said the Queen should have stripped Prince Harry of his royal titles on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored show, as Talk TV continues to tease clips of tonight’s much-anticipated exchange. Speaking in traditionally candid fashion, the former POTUS said Harry should have lost the advantages given to the royal family when he made the decision to relocate to L.A. with wife Meghan Markle. Trump said this is “one of the only things I’ve ever disagreed with the Queen on” and predicted Harry’s relationship with Markle will end. “I’m not a fan of Meghan and think poor Harry...
POTUS
Deadline

Adelia ‘Dede’ Robertson Dies: Wife Of Televangelist Pat Robertson And Christian Broadcasting Network Leader Was 94

Click here to read the full article. Adelia “Dede” Robertson, who was an influential leader with the Christian Broadcasting Network and the wife of prominent televangelist Pat Robertson, died April 19 at her home in Virginia Beach, VA. She was 94 and her death was announced by an obituary posted by Regent University in Virginia, which did not give a cause. After marrying Pat Robertson in 1954, she became involved in the leadership of the Christian Broadcasting Network and Regent University. She also raised .four children who survived her — Timothy Robertson, Elizabeth Robinson, Gordon Robertson and Ann LeBlanc — 14...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Deadline

ExxonMobil Takes Different Tack From Walt Disney Co. On Corporate Policy, Banning Affinity Group Flags

Click here to read the full article. Stepping into the ongoing debate over whether corporations should address political and social concerns outside their business silos, ExxonMobil has said it will prohibit corporate offices from flying the LGBTQ pride flag outside of their offices. Bloomberg reports that ExxonMobil has banned what it termed “external position flags,” including the rainbow-hued LGBTQ-rights flag and the Black Lives Matter flag. The move has caused several employees at the company’s headquarters to balk, saying they will not represent ExxonMobil at Houston’s annual Pride Parade in June. . “Corporate leadership took exception to a rainbow flag being flown...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Australia
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

The Queen's incredible addition at Buckingham Palace revealed

The Queen has revealed an amazing change to the grounds of Buckingham Palace ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. The monarch's official social media accounts shared a photo of the eye-catching addition to her London residence this week, and royal watchers were seriously impressed. An illustration showed a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘We Need To Talk About Cosby’s W. Kamau Bell Says Bill Cosby Has Become “A Catalyst In Understanding America” – Contenders TV: Docs + Unscripted

Click here to read the full article. We Need To Talk About Cosby is a four-part documentary in which comedian-turned-TV host W. Kamau Bell measures the groundbreaking accomplishments of Bill Cosby against the volume of women who accused him of sexually assaulting them after drugging them. The Showtime docu, which premiered at January’s virtual Sundance Film Festival, was highlighted during a panel at Deadline’s Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted awards-season showcase. Contenders TV Docs + Unscripted — Deadline’s Complete Coverage Cosby finds an interesting way into the discussion, as Bell interviews past co-workers, academics and women about their conflicted feelings. On the one...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

“It Was Like I Was Dead”: Sharon Osbourne Details Career Fall-Out In Controversial Departure From ‘The Talk’

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of her return to the UK to both live and work, Sharon Osbourne has given a detailed account of her abrupt departure from CBS’s The Talk last year. When Piers Morgan notoriously voiced his disbelief in what Meghan Markle had to say about her mental health to Oprah Winfrey and faced thousands of complaints to the UK regulator Ofcom (he later left his morning show broadcaster ITV), Osbourne tweeted her support for her longtime friend. This caused an on-air confrontation with her The Talk co-host, Sheryl Underwood, who asked Osbourne live on air if...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ed Havard Promoted At Universal International Studios To Lead UK Non-Scripted

Click here to read the full article. Universal International Studios has promoted Ed Havard to lead non-scripted UK programing. The former Channel 4 Commissioner was previously VP, Creative Partnerships for Universal Studio Group but moves to SVP, Creative, Unscripted Programing to lead on the studio’s non-scripted strategy. Havard will build on the studio’s “strategic partnerships with creators, producers and on-screen talent to source shows with global scale and appeal,” according to the studio, which owns the likes of Monkey and Matchbox Pictures. Havard joined then-NBCUniversal three years ago and has already forged a number of non-scripted deals and projects including a groundbreaking tie-up...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Cameron Diaz, Ronan Farrow & More Set As ‘All Stars’ Guest Judges; Nancy Pelosi & Naomi Campbell To Appear

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ has ru-vealed more than just the trailer for the latest RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, unveiling that Cameron Diaz, Nancy Pelosi, Naomi Campbell and Ronan Farrow will be among the buzzy names set to appear in season 7. During the Drag Race Season 14 Grand Finale on Friday, Paramount+ shared a teaser for the upcoming All Stars season, which will feature an all-winners lineup of contestants. Diaz and Farrow will serve as guest judges during the season alongside Daphne Guinness, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Nikki Glaser, Tove Lo, Betsey Johnson, Janicza Bravo, Ben...
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reportedly Claims Snoop Dogg-Inspired STARZ Series "Is No Longer In Production"

His "greenlight gang" has been making major moves in television for years, but according to 50 Cent, STARZ has missed the mark on a new potential series. It was just four months ago when we reported on Fif announcing his plans to move forward with a Snoop Dogg-inspired series Murder Was the Case. With hits like BMF, Power, and more under his belt, 50 Cent seemed assured that this would be yet another award-winning series that would further place him on the map of TV production excellence.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Lucy And Desi’ Director Amy Poehler On Finding The “Human Story” Behind TV Legends – Contenders TV: Docs + Unscripted

Click here to read the full article. I Love Lucy premiered on CBS more than 70 years ago, but time hasn’t diminished its appeal. The show starring real-life couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz is still consistently ranked among the greatest sitcoms of all time. The Amazon Prime Video documentary Lucy and Desi, directed by Amy Poehler – a comedy great herself – explores the relationship between the pair who would rewrite television history. Contenders TV Docs + Unscripted — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “We had the unusual job of, in this doc, actually dealing with people who are very famous and very well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

71K+
Followers
28K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy