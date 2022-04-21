ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Phil Rosenthal’s ‘Naked Lunch’ Podcast From SiriusXM’s Stitcher Hosting Ray Romano, Jimmy Kimmel, Elaine May

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aggh4_0fFtv8dy00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Naked Lunch , the first podcast hosted by Phil Rosenthal ( Everybody Loves Raymond ) and from SiriusXM’s Stitcher , has lined up its inaugural set of guests. Former Raymond stars Brad Garrett and Ray Romano will join Rosenthal and co-host David Wild, along with Brad Paisley, Elaine May, Jimmy Kimmel, Nancy Silverton, Paul Reiser, Roy Choi, and others.

Episodes of Naked Lunch will be recorded at Rosenthal’s home, where he and Wild, a journalist and best-selling author, will speak to guests about their lives. Naturally, lunch will be served from local restaurants. “With no agenda except the promise of a well-spent afternoon in excellent company, the show will be an informal meeting of wits, minds, and hearts,” according to Stitcher.

The podcast is available on Stitcher, SiriusXM’s mobile app, along with all major podcast platforms. It will drop May 12.

Naked Lunch is executive produced by Chris Bannon ( Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend ), Josephine Martorana ( LeVar Burton Reads, Science Rules! with Bill Nye ), and Matt Gourley ( Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Superego ). Additional support provided by Stitcher producer Mark McConville.

The show’s official trailer is below.

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Cameron Diaz, Ronan Farrow & More Set As ‘All Stars’ Guest Judges; Nancy Pelosi & Naomi Campbell To Appear

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ has ru-vealed more than just the trailer for the latest RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, unveiling that Cameron Diaz, Nancy Pelosi, Naomi Campbell and Ronan Farrow will be among the buzzy names set to appear in season 7. During the Drag Race Season 14 Grand Finale on Friday, Paramount+ shared a teaser for the upcoming All Stars season, which will feature an all-winners lineup of contestants. Diaz and Farrow will serve as guest judges during the season alongside Daphne Guinness, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Nikki Glaser, Tove Lo, Betsey Johnson, Janicza Bravo, Ben...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

After CNN+’s Abrupt Demise, Attention Turns To The Future Of Its Shows & Personalities

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, with comment from Chris Wallace and Kasie Hunt: CNN+ is on its way out, but the new leadership at Warner Bros Discovery has given every indication that there could still be a future for some of its programming. Much of the speculation has centered on the future of the highest-profile hire for the streaming service, Chris Wallace, who stunned his Fox News colleagues in December to announce that he was leaving. His CNN+ show, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, has made news on a number of occasions with his probing sit-downs with the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Adelia ‘Dede’ Robertson Dies: Wife Of Televangelist Pat Robertson And Christian Broadcasting Network Leader Was 94

Click here to read the full article. Adelia “Dede” Robertson, who was an influential leader with the Christian Broadcasting Network and the wife of prominent televangelist Pat Robertson, died April 19 at her home in Virginia Beach, VA. She was 94 and her death was announced by an obituary posted by Regent University in Virginia, which did not give a cause. After marrying Pat Robertson in 1954, she became involved in the leadership of the Christian Broadcasting Network and Regent University. She also raised .four children who survived her — Timothy Robertson, Elizabeth Robinson, Gordon Robertson and Ann LeBlanc — 14...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Silverton
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Roy Choi
Person
Ray Romano
Person
Paul Reiser
Person
Brad Garrett
Person
Phil Rosenthal
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Bill Nye
Person
Matt Gourley
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Tv#Naked Lunch#Conan O Brien Needs
Page Six

Noah Cyrus rocks red sheer dress for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ performance

Noah Cyrus is red-hot. The younger sister of Miley Cyrus performed her new song, “I Burned LA Down,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday. To take the stage, Cyrus wore a trippy sheer dress by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture featuring swirls of red and pink draped over a corset. The track is from the 22-year-old’s forthcoming debut album, “The Hardest Part,” which will be released July 15. If Cyrus’ sexy high-fashion look seems familiar, it’s because Rihanna wore a similar piece from the same collection while showing off her baby bump in the pages of Vogue’s May issue earlier this month. Cyrus seemed to have...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl': Theater ReviewTony Awards...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Set to Make Guest Appearance on Major Paramount+ Reality Series

“Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White will trade in her letter board for a judge’s clipboard as she joins the lineup of guests on a major Paramount+ reality show. White will guest star on Season 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars,” which streams exclusively on Paramount+ on May 20. Previous winners of the flagship show will compete to see who’s the “Queen of All Queens” and receives a cash prize of $200,000. This differs from previous “All-Stars” seasons. This time, the competitors will all be winners, rather than runner-ups, who compete for the grand prize.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson surprises fans with latest look amid her 40th birthday

Kelly Clarkson is reigning in a major milestone birthday, and she's seriously dressing the part! The star had a week full of celebrations featuring wild outfits and shocking surprises to commemorate her 40th birthday. In honor of the decade she was born, the 1980's, the talk show host dedicated each...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

ExxonMobil Takes Different Tack From Walt Disney Co. On Corporate Policy, Banning Affinity Group Flags

Click here to read the full article. Stepping into the ongoing debate over whether corporations should address political and social concerns outside their business silos, ExxonMobil has said it will prohibit corporate offices from flying the LGBTQ pride flag outside of their offices. Bloomberg reports that ExxonMobil has banned what it termed “external position flags,” including the rainbow-hued LGBTQ-rights flag and the Black Lives Matter flag. The move has caused several employees at the company’s headquarters to balk, saying they will not represent ExxonMobil at Houston’s annual Pride Parade in June. . “Corporate leadership took exception to a rainbow flag being flown...
HOUSTON, TX
Deadline

‘The Tonight Show’: Shawn Mendes To Co-Host Late-Night Series With Jimmy Fallon Next Week

Click here to read the full article. The Tonight Show is getting another new co-host. Pop star Shawn Mendes will co-host the NBC late-night series alongside Jimmy Fallon on Friday April 29. Mendes will deliver a monologue with Fallon and will also perform his new single “When You’re Gone.” Mendes will sit down with Fallon to chat up his upcoming tour prior to the pair interviewing Jesse Tyler Ferguson. It marks Mendes’ ninth time on the late-night show, where he has performed numerous times and has also participated in segments such as Slay It, Don’t Spray It and Classroom Instruments. He is the latest...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

California Covid: Test Positivity Up Nearly 50% In One Week As New Omicron Variant BA.2.12.2 Begins To Show

Click here to read the full article. Covid test positivity in California is up 47.6% in the past week, according to the California State data dashboard. One week ago, the 7-day daily test positivity rate was 2.1%. Today, it sits at 3.1%. That’s quite a jump for a metric that is averaged over seven days to account for daily fluctuations in data reporting and testing. The rise comes as a new version of Omicron, a subvariant of BA.2 called BA.2.12.2 is making inroads in the region and across the country. The sublineage is thought to have a 23%–27% growth advantage over...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

‘We Need To Talk About Cosby’s W. Kamau Bell Says Bill Cosby Has Become “A Catalyst In Understanding America” – Contenders TV: Docs + Unscripted

Click here to read the full article. We Need To Talk About Cosby is a four-part documentary in which comedian-turned-TV host W. Kamau Bell measures the groundbreaking accomplishments of Bill Cosby against the volume of women who accused him of sexually assaulting them after drugging them. The Showtime docu, which premiered at January’s virtual Sundance Film Festival, was highlighted during a panel at Deadline’s Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted awards-season showcase. Contenders TV Docs + Unscripted — Deadline’s Complete Coverage Cosby finds an interesting way into the discussion, as Bell interviews past co-workers, academics and women about their conflicted feelings. On the one...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

How To Watch The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial And When It Will Resume

Click here to read the full article. As Deadline reported exclusively on Monday, Johnny Depp is testifying on his own behalf in his exceedingly high-profile, $50M lawsuit against ex Amber Heard. The proceedings are taking place in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse. The news of Depp’s testimony was first reported by Deadline’s Dominic Patten and Ted Johnson, who are covering the trial. See all their exclusive coverage here. The ex-Pirates of the Caribbean star returns to the stand this coming Monday after taking the oath for the first time last Tuesday. He did so before the seven-person jury, Heard, a platoon of...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Chris Rock’s Mother Comments On The Oscar Slap: “I Feel Really Bad That He (Smith) Never Apologized”

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock’s Mother Rose is speaking out about Will Smith slapping her son at the Oscars last month.  Smith was nominated for best actor for his role in the drama film King Richard. When Rock took the stage and made a joke referencing G.I. Jane (a film starring Demi Moore) in regards to Smith’s wife Jada Pinket Smith the actor took to the stage and slapped the comedian. It was revealed later that Pinket-Smith was diagnosed with alopecia. “You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went and made her day because...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

71K+
Followers
28K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy