Phil Rosenthal’s ‘Naked Lunch’ Podcast From SiriusXM’s Stitcher Hosting Ray Romano, Jimmy Kimmel, Elaine May

EXCLUSIVE: Naked Lunch , the first podcast hosted by Phil Rosenthal ( Everybody Loves Raymond ) and from SiriusXM’s Stitcher , has lined up its inaugural set of guests. Former Raymond stars Brad Garrett and Ray Romano will join Rosenthal and co-host David Wild, along with Brad Paisley, Elaine May, Jimmy Kimmel, Nancy Silverton, Paul Reiser, Roy Choi, and others.

Episodes ofwill be recorded at Rosenthal’s home, where he and Wild, a journalist and best-selling author, will speak to guests about their lives. Naturally, lunch will be served from local restaurants. “With no agenda except the promise of a well-spent afternoon in excellent company, the show will be an informal meeting of wits, minds, and hearts,” according to Stitcher.

The podcast is available on Stitcher, SiriusXM’s mobile app, along with all major podcast platforms. It will drop May 12.

Naked Lunch is executive produced by Chris Bannon ( Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend ), Josephine Martorana ( LeVar Burton Reads, Science Rules! with Bill Nye ), and Matt Gourley ( Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Superego ). Additional support provided by Stitcher producer Mark McConville.

The show’s official trailer is below.