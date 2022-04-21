ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frozen Treat Pop-Up Kulfi PDX Opens Its Own Shop This Month

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve seen a push-cart selling frozen pops at Portland farmers markets and festivals, it’s likely Kulfi PDX, a pop-up specializing in the Indian dessert of the same name. Kulfi — slow-boiled milk and sugar that’s frozen in a popsicle-like mold — is somewhat hard to find in Portland restaurants, and...

Aslin Beer Company’s Logan Circle Beer Garden Will Open in May With Its Own Coffee Shop

Logan Circle’s newest beer garden is almost here. Aslin Beer Company just announced an opening date for the Northern Virginia brewery’s highly-anticipated foray into D.C. Get ready for the new Aslin beer garden to kick open its doors to the public on Monday, May 16 at 1740 14th Street NW. The brewery known for its psychedelic can designs and playful spirit will serve 21 Aslin draft beers. The plan is to also feature two rotating drafts from breweries across the country, and a one-barrel brewing system to create special releases that are exclusive to the Logan Circle taproom.
Cheffed-Up and ‘Secret’ Trail Mixes Are Having a Moment in D.C.

With more drinkers saddling up to bars again, establishments are welcoming their return with the release or revival of proper party mixes. Whether it be a high-brow hotel lounge or dive, the latest munchies to try around town share one common trait: they’re either complimentary or around the cost of a happy hour draft.
Food Cart Week begins, a top Portland chef pops up in the valley and other food events for April 2022

Five top Portland chefs will assemble for a walk-around tasting event to benefit No Kid Hungry at the FINEX Cast Iron Cookware factory on April 30. Participating chefs include Carlo Lamagna of The Oregonian’s 2021 Restaurant of the Year Magna, Karl Holl of Smith Teamaker, Troy Maclarty of Bollywood Theater, Thomas Pisha-Duffly of Gado Gado and Scott Dolich of Stone Soup PDX, plus local beer, wine, cocktails and zero-proof beverages for $50 per person, with all sales going to No Kid Hungry.
Beloved French Restaurant Verdigris Is Closing at the End of the Month

For years Verdigris has been a stalwart of Portland’s French dining scene. Chef and owner Johnny Nunn opened the bistro in December of 2014 on NE Fremont. In the cozy space diners tucked into butter leaf salads, tender gnocchi, beef bourguignon, and French onion soup, as well as brunch dishes like 60-minute eggs Benedict and smoked duck croque madames. However, after eight years of service, Verdigris will serve its last three-course dinners over the next two weeks; it closes on Sunday, May 1 with a special Italian dinner and fundraiser for the American Lung Association, a cause close to Nunn’s heart.
Gilroy Garlic Festival, a Bay Area Tradition for More Than 40 Years, Cancelled ‘Indefinitely’

It looks like the Bay Area’s favorite large, bustling garlicky festival is no longer: This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival is cancelled and the event could remain cancelled for the “foreseeable future,” the Gilroy Dispatch reports. Festival organizers told the news site a combination of COVID-19 “uncertainties” and “prohibitive insurance requirements,” coupled with the fact that the Garlic Festival Association, which runs the annual event, has been losing money for close to a decade led to the decision. Organizers also told ABC7 News they made no revenue in 2019 and 2020, and were forced to pivot to smaller events in 2021. (Another wrench, the Dispatch added, is the fact that the festival is among the defendants named in several lawsuits filed after the 2019 shooting that left three people dead and 17 injured. Those lawsuits are still pending.)
Wraps Are Objectively Terrible

Who among us likes a wrap? Not “occasionally eats” or “will scarf in a pinch” but like-likes — who prefers a wrap? Or to use a Kondo-ism, for whom does a chilled sandwich wrap “spark joy?” Please point me to one person on this side of the metaverse who genuinely relishes sandwich fixings tightly rolled inside a cold, stiff emerald-tinged tortilla. My theory? The mythical wrap lover does not exist.
Make Way for Eva, Debuting Today With a Huge Patio in Back Bay

A new modern American restaurant has taken over the space that housed Back Bay’s buzzy restaurant, Cafeteria, for 13 years. Eva, also from Cafeteria owner George Aboujaoude, opens for dinner today, April 22, with its full menu (279A Newbury Street, Boston). While a few Cafeteria throwbacks — like spinach...
Brazilian Chef Alex Atala Cooking Dinner for One Night in Los Angeles on May 3

World-famous Brazilian chef Alex Atala is coming to cook a dinner at Caboco in Los Angeles on May 3, working alongside the Arts District restaurant’s chefs Rodrigo Oliveira and Victor Vasconcellos. Atala, who was featured on Netflix’s Chef’s Table and has two Michelin star D.O.M., is cooking for one seating only at 5:30 to 6 p.m., with a prix fixe menu that costs $180 including gratuity. Though well known in international chef circles, Atala has only ever done a talk at UCLA back in 2013, marking this event as possibly the first time he has ever cooked for the public in LA.
13 Breathtakingly Beautiful Wedding Venues in Oregon

If you live in Oregon, or even if you’ve just visited, you know this Western state certainly doesn’t lack beautiful areas to explore. And for many Oregon couples, it’s important to include the state’s stunning landscape into their wedding day, whether it's lush forest, mountain views, or the rugged coastline.
When workers leave Portland, here’s where they go

This is Oregon Insight, The Oregonian’s weekly look at the numbers behind the state’s economy. View past installments here. Portland was a popular place to move for much of the decade, a relatively affordable West Coast city that built a brand around lively outdoor activities, top-shelf food and drink, a rapidly growing tech scene and a family-friendly urban vibe.
