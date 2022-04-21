Longtime La Grande resident Bob Goss earns national recognition for 75 years of membership with American Legion Post 43

LA GRANDE — No other La Grande resident can say they have been a member of the American Legion longer than Robert “Bob” Goss.

The 97-year-old was recently recognized by the national branch of the American Legion for 75 continuous years of membership in good standing.

“We’ll likely never give one of those out again,”La Grande American Legion Post 43 Commander Dave Matott said. “It’s not something we’ve ever done here, national sent this to us. It’s a great achievement.”

A World War II veteran, Goss formally received the honor at the La Grande Post on Wednesday, March 9. The American Legion, a nonprofit organization that supports veterans and current military personnel, was founded just 28 years before Goss joined in 1947. Goss is the oldest member of the La Grande Post 43 and the only local resident to receive such an award.

During his many years as a member, Goss was actively involved in the post’s drum and bugle corps. The band members were honored as state champions in the late 1940s and performed around the region — Goss took part in the Portland Parade of Roses on several occasions. The longtime drummer also recalled the post’s band playing for the members in years past, as those in attendance filled the dance floor of the La Grande post.

“They invited us to a lot of places to play music for them,” Goss said.

Goss joked about often being the drum corps’ go-to driver when other members indulged at the bar after performances, bringing members to and from events as far as Portland.

“We’d go to a lot of different places and usually I was the one who would drive us home,” he said.

Of Goss’ many memories with the American Legion Post 43 over the years, the 2009 Veteran’s Day Parade in La Grande stands out. Goss was the parade’s grand marshal.

Bob Goss, right, and his wife, Deloris, ride in the grand marshal's car during the 2009 La Grande Veteran's Day Parade. In March 2022, Goss was honored for his 75 years of continuous membership in the La Grande American Legion Post 43. Lisa Goss/Contributed Photo

Serving the country

Goss joined the United States Navy in 1942 and worked on the crew of the LSM166 Amphibious Landing Ship in the South Pacific from 1944 through 1946. The La Grande resident saw the war through to its conclusion, serving as a motor machinist in Okinawa, Japan, for the Allied Forces’ last major victory, on April 1, 1945 — the crew served in several locations including Pearl Harbor and throughout the Asiatic Pacific Theater. Goss’ older brother, Bill, also served in World War II, stationed in Germany and France.

Goss reminisced about the six months or so he remained in the Pacific after the war ended. While traveling back through the Panama Canal on his return to the United States, he crossed paths with another La Grande resident, Charlie Snyder — the military member was stationed at the canal to care for soldiers on their return to the states.

“There he was,” Goss said. “He was there when we left and still there to welcome us back.”

Continued legacy

Following his time in World War II, Goss played a key role in the earlier days of the American Legion organization in La Grande. The La Grande Post 43 has seen several locations over the years, such as the former Sacajawea Hotel in downtown La Grande.

“For a long time, they didn’t have anyone to run the post,” Goss said. “We’d take turns running it down here for a day or two.”

After Bob and Bill Goss returned from World War II, the brothers ran M.J. Goss Motor Company in La Grande for a number of years. Bob Goss later branched off to open his own store, Gateway Motors, from 1960 through the mid-1980s. Many around town, including officials at Post 43, remarked that Goss sold them cars or parts over the years.

In 2014, Goss took part in the Honor Flight of Eastern Oregon, which sends veterans from around the region on a free trip to Washington, D.C., to visit war monuments and memorials.

After receiving his award for 75 years of continuous membership, Goss donated his drum corps uniform from the 1940s to the American Legion, for the La Grande Post to display for years to come.