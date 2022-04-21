ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

Huge ice shelves collapse after sky rivers surge into Antarctica

Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreams of moisture in the sky, known as atmospheric rivers, can trigger the collapse of...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

The Two Drivers of Massive Insect Population Die-Off Have Finally Been Identified

They help us put food on our tables through pollination and nutrient recycling. They break down and dispose of organic waste, and are food for many animals. As renowned ecologist E.O. Wilson put it, "insects are the little things that run the world". At least 87 of humanity's major crops depend on them, but it's getting harder for insects to survive on our planet. Now, a new study has identified how human-created disturbances interact to make things worse for many insects, from beetles to flies.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

These Tiny Crystals Are 'Time Capsules' of Earth's Early Plate Tectonic Activity

Tiny crystals of zircon dated to 3.8 billion years ago contain the earliest geochemical evidence yet for plate tectonic activity here on Earth. Isotopes and trace elements preserved in the crystals show evidence that they formed under subduction conditions – when the edge of one tectonic plate slips beneath the edge of the adjacent plate, creating specific conditions. This provides new constraints on when plate tectonics emerged on Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Arctic drainage of Laurentide Ice Sheet meltwater throughout the past 14,700 years

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 98 (2022) Cite this article. During the last deglaciation substantial volumes of meltwater from the decaying Laurentide Ice Sheet were supplied to the Arctic, Gulf of Mexico and North Atlantic along different drainage routes, sometimes as catastrophic flood events. These events are suggested to have impacted global climate, for example initiating the Younger Dryas cold period. Here we analyze the authigenic Pb isotopic composition of sediments in front of the Arctic Mackenzie Delta, a sensitive tracer for elevated freshwater runoff of the retreating Laurentide Ice Sheet. Our data reveal continuous meltwater supply to the Arctic along the Mackenzie River since the onset of the BÃ¸lling"“AllerÃ¸d. The strongest Lake Agassiz outflow event is observed at the end of the BÃ¸lling"“AllerÃ¸d close to the onset of the Younger Dryas. In context of deglacial North American runoff records from the southern and eastern outlets, our findings provide a detailed reconstruction of the deglacial drainage chronology of the disintegrating Laurentide Ice Sheet.
EARTH SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antarctica#Antarctic Ice#Doi#Vat#Atmospheric
Nature.com

Transient variation in seismic wave speed points to fast fluid movement in the Earth's outer core

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 97 (2022) Cite this article. The solid inner core grows through crystallization of the liquid metallic outer core. This process releases latent heat as well as light elements, providing thermal and chemical buoyancy forces to drive the Earth's geodynamo. Here we investigate temporal changes in the liquid outer core by measuring travel times of core-penetrating SKS waves produced by pairs of large earthquakes at close hypocenters. While the majority of the measurements do not require a change in the outer core, we observe SKS waves that propagate through the upper half of the outer core in the low latitude Pacific travel about one second faster at the time when the second earthquake occurred, about 20 years after the first earthquake. This observation can be explained by 2"“3% of density deficit, possibly associated with high-concentration light elements in localized transient flows in the outer core, with a flow speed in the order of 40 km/year.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earth Science
NewsBreak
Science
marketplace.org

NASA satellites reveal groundwater levels beneath the surface

Keeping tabs on groundwater is more important than ever. Most of the western United States is suffering the most extreme drought in 12 centuries. And climate change only promises to make things worse. Aquifers — porous underground rock or earth containing groundwater — can provide lifelines to farmers and cities....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Scientists make ‘miracle material’ breakthrough to revolutionise solar power

Scientists have discovered a way to make ultra-efficient solar cells on a commercial scale using the “miracle material” perovskite.A team from the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) and Imperial College London made the discovery in a breakthrough that could have major implications for renewable energy production and reaching zero carbon objectives.Perovskite has been hailed for its remarkable properties compared to tradtional silicon solar cells, however until now they have been too unstable to be suitable for commercial use. The next-generation cells are expected to cost less, have a much higher power conversion efficiency, and be lightweight and flexible...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
LiveScience

What's the weirdest sea creature ever discovered?

What is the strangest animal ever discovered in the sea? Woo boy. We've got options. Even sea creatures that people tend to be familiar with are pretty weird. Take flounder, with their flat bodies and doubled-up eyes, or oysters, which appear to be, let's face it, mostly mucus? And what about whales? We're all just okay with the concept of baleen?
WILDLIFE
Chip Chick

NASA Engineer Discusses How She Is Protecting The Earth From "Alien Contamination" While Exploring The Galaxy

In perhaps one of the most shocking Talks At Google yet, NASA scientist Dr. Moogega Cooper discussed her role in protecting our planet from "alien contamination." Dubbed "a real-life guardian of the galaxy," Dr. Cooper earned a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering at only twenty-four years old. Now, she is working as a planetary protection engineer for NASA's Mars mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Watch: This One-Person eVTOL Floats Above the Tuscan Hillside Like a Flying Jet Ski

Click here to read the full article. Count us among those excited for Jetson’s One eVTOL.  The Swedish start-up, which shares a name with the ’60s-era cartoon character, has just shared a video of its Star Wars landspeeder-like personal aircraft flying over the hills in Tuscany. All along, Jetson has stressed that it was building an accessible vehicle that would fun for just about anyone to pilot. Based on the new clip it looks like they’ve accomplished just that. The video, which runs just shy of two minutes, was uploaded to the company’s YouTube account earlier this week. In it, you can see...
CARS
Universe Today

Venus' Atmosphere Stops it From Locking to the Sun

Of the thousands of exoplanets we’ve discovered, most of them closely orbit red dwarf stars. Part of this is because planets with short orbital periods are easier to find, but part of this is that red dwarf stars make up about 75% of the stars in our galaxy. This propensity of close orbiting planets has some pretty big implications for “potentially habitable” worlds, not the least of which is that most of these planets are likely tidally locked to their star. Or so we’ve thought.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Dingoes aren't just feral dogs, says study

Dingoes might look like regular mutts, but in fact they're genetically in between wolves and dogs, according to a new study published Friday in Science Advances. The species—revered in Aboriginal culture but the bane of modern ranchers—has been Australia's top predator since the extinction of Tasmanian tigers last century.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Deepest sediment core collected in the Atlantic Ocean

A team of scientists, engineers, and ship's crew on the research vessel Neil Armstrong operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) recently collected a 38-foot-long cylindrical sediment sample from the deepest part of the Puerto Rico Trench, nearly 5 miles below the surface. The sample core is breaking records as the deepest ever collected in the Atlantic Ocean, and possibly the deepest core collected in any ocean.
SCIENCE
Science News

Muons spill secrets about Earth’s hidden structures

Inside Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza lies a mysterious cavity, its void unseen by any living human, its surface untouched by modern hands. But luckily, scientists are no longer limited by human senses. To feel out the contours of the pyramid’s unexplored interior, scientists followed the paths of tiny...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy