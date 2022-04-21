ABB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) _ ABB Ltd. (ABB) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $604 million.

On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had net income of 31 cents.

The industrial automation company posted revenue of $6.97 billion in the period.

ABB shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year.

