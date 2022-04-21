ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

ABB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ZURICH (AP) _ ABB Ltd. (ABB) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $604 million.

On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had net income of 31 cents.

The industrial automation company posted revenue of $6.97 billion in the period.

ABB shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABB

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

This Week: New home sales, Apple earns, consumer spending

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Commerce Department issues its March tally of new U.S. home sales Tuesday. Economists forecast that sales slowed last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 760,000 homes. That would follow February’s pace of 772,000 homes. Demand for newly built homes has been robust, aided by an ultra-low supply of previously occupied homes on the market. But rising interest rates and home prices are increasingly pushing the limits of affordability for would-be buyers.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

868K+
Followers
421K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy