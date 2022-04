What was the last book that made you cry? Or, better yet, sob? Back in August 2020, content creator Selene Velez’s 223,000 followers on TikTok asked her that same question. In a 27-second video posted to her account @moongirlreads_, she responded with recommendations that included detailed information on how hard each given title made her cry. They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera (“i stayed up until 2AM to finish it & ended up crying sm i had to change my shirt”) and We Were Liars by E. Lockhart (“i broke down in a parking lot once i finished it left me BROKEN”), to name a few.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO