Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Baby Girl's Name Is So Adorable

By Chelsey Sanchez
Harper's Bazaar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonths after welcoming the arrival of their first child together, the name Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave to their daughter has been revealed. The couple named their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, TMZ reported. Chopra first announced the new addition to their family in a surprise Instagram...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Harper's Bazaar

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares First Photo of Baby Girl After Newborn Son's Death

Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez have arrived home with their baby girl, days after her twin brother, their newborn son, died. On Instagram yesterday, the Portuguese soccer player announced that he and Rodríguez returned from the hospital by sharing the first public photo of his newborn daughter.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Cradles Bre Tiesi’s Baby Bump While Dressed As Easter Bunny: Photo

Nick Cannon celebrated Easter with his baby mama Bre Tiesi in the sweetest way — he dressed up as the Easter Bunny and cradled Bre’s belly in a photo she shared on Instagram stories on April 17. In the photo, Bre wore a simple black bandeau bra, with “Happy Easter” written on her pregnant belly in red lipstick. She wore her hair swept up for a low-key holiday look, and Nick embraced her lovingly from behind.” These moments are everything – I love what u do for the kids – I love u,” Bre captioned the photo, along with an Easter bunny emoji. “Happy Easter from our family to yours.”
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

JT Did Not Hold Back After Being Asked About Britney’s Pregnancy

Applause (and maybe some stomping?) is in order. Britney Spears is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The “Baby One More Time” singer — sorry, had to! — made the exciting pregnancy announcement on Instagram on April 11. By April 12, Asghari had confirmed his new status as father-to-be. Although there’s still a lot we do not know (and Spears’ post was a bit cryptic and confusing), it certainly sounds like the couple is excited about becoming parents together. (Spears already has two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.) However, it doesn’t sound like everyone is thrilled for the couple — at the very least, they’re not thrilled about being questioned about it. Justin Timberlake’s reaction to a question about Spears’ pregnancy seemed pretty angry.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Chlöe and Halle Bailey Are a Stunning Sibling Duo at the Oscars

Chlöe and Halle Bailey arrived in style to the Oscars on Sunday. The pair hit the red carpet together wearing stunning floor-length gowns — Chlöe in a purple dress with a high slit and Halle in a cutout turquoise number. When asked who they're most excited to see at the Oscars, Chlöe gushed about Halle, who's presenting tonight, and her 22nd birthday, saying, "It's Halle's day today, so I'm like Halle's my number one."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's unrecognisable transformation in before-and-after beach photos

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her sense of fun and doesn't take herself too seriously - as a result, she has a legion of fans who adore following her on social media. One memorable post the TV favorite shared not too long ago involved a fun before-and-after photo during a beach stroll in The Hamptons, where she owns a holiday home.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner breaks silence after ex-husband Ben Affleck's engagement

Jennifer Garner has shared a moving quote with fans, just days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck confirmed his engagement to Jennifer Lopez. The 49-year-old actress, who shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with the Pearl Harbour star, took to Instagram on Thursday to upload a sun-kissed photo of herself relaxing on a yacht, looking carefree and happy. The Alias star was pictured modelling a black sundress, oversized shades and windswept hair as she smiled at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
People

Diddy's Twin Daughters D'Lila and Jessie Match in Feathered Dresses Alongside Big Sister Chance

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters D'Lila and Jessie take twinning quite literally!. The twin sisters, 15, chose fun, matching mini dresses for the Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday, complete with short, feathered sleeves and a pink-and-blue herringbone print. They even matched their accessories and glam, choosing classic black clutches and strappy sandals, white manicures, and long braids to finish their looks.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Harper Beckham, 10, Looks So Grown Up In White Bridesmaids Dress For Brother Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

Harper Beckham attended her big brother David Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding! She looked so grown up as a flower girl. Harper Seven Beckham, 10, looked adorable as always at her brother, Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding! She acted as a flower girl for her eldest sibling, wearing a modern version of a flower dress as she smiled and laughed alongside other members of the bridal party. She appeared to wear the ensemble with ballet flats, navy belt, and a bracelet, rocking her blonde hair (which she gets from dad) in a perfectly styled curl. Harper appeared full of energy as she jumped up at some point during the affair, later sporting a flower crown to walk down the aisle.
PALM BEACH, FL

