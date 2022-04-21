ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian Dunbar-Starring ‘Ridley’ Lands PBS Deal – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
 3 days ago
DISTRIBUTION

DISTRIBUTION

PBS Distribution will be the North American distribution partner for West Road Pictures and All3Media International series “ Ridley .” It stars Adrian Dunbar (“Line of Duty”) as Detective Inspector Alex Ridley, who has retired from the police after 20 years of dedicated service. Now working in a consultancy role, Ridley resumes his partnership with his former protégée, DI Carol Farman ( Bronagh Waugh , “Unforgotten”), when she turns to him for help on a complex murder investigation.

The series, which consists of four two-hour episodes, is currently filming across Northern England, and will premiere on ITV in the U.K. It has sold to NPO in the Netherlands, VRT in Flemish Belgium, BritBox for exclusive Australia streaming, Pumpkin TV has China VOD rights, and RLJ Entertainment has secured DVD/Video rights for Australia and New Zealand.

“Ridley” is written and created by Paul Matthew Thompson (“Vera”) and co-created by Jonathan Fisher (“Blood”), MD of West Road Pictures, an All3Media company. Executive producers are Thompson, Fisher and Ingrid Goodwin (“Blood”) and directors are Bryn Higgins, Noreen Kershaw and Paul Gay.

Meanwhile, Fremantle -distributed water crisis film “Day Zero,” narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor , has found homes on Amazon Prime Video , The Roku Channel and Pluto TV to commemorate World Earth Day on April 22. The Keo Films and OoS Pictures-produced documentary from Emmy-winning filmmaker Kevin Sim, captures stories about communities hit by water shortages.
Tech giant Tencent carried “Day Zero” in China after it was created by the company’s chief exploration officer David Wallerstein, while BBC Africa, Nat Geo (Latin America), Rai in Italy and Japan’s NHK are among a number of international broadcasters to acquire the film.

PRODUCTION

MBC Studios , the content production arm of leading Middle East and North Africa media company MBC Group, has commenced production on Arabic-language series “Rose & Layla” in which Egyptian icons Yousra and Nelly Karim co-star together for the first time. It is written by British screenwriter Cris Cole (“Mad Dogs”), directed by U.K. film and television director, Adrian Shergold (“Cardella”) and produced by Maged Mohsen and Safa Aburizik,

The action/dark comedy series with 10 50-60 minute episodes follows the adventures of two financially challenged and somewhat comedically incompetent detectives as they wend their way through a mystery, crossing unlikely paths and encountering wild characters. Each episode will see Rose and Layla brought a few seemingly random steps closer to uncovering the truth about an audacious banking fraud that is about to take place in Cairo.

“Rose & Layla” will premiere on Shahid VIP in the final quarter of 2022. International distribution will be managed by Till Entertainment.

COMMISSION

Paramount -backed broadcaster Channel 5 has ordered its first true crime drama since venturing into scripted content three years ago. Entitled “Maxine,” the 3 x 60′ drama will tell the story of a major British manhunt, and will be produced by Clapperboard , sister company to Chalkboard Television. The drama will examine the investigation of school assistant Maxine Carr and her caretaker fiancé Ian Huntley, who was later imprisoned for the double murder of schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman. The three-part drama will explore the couple’s tumultuous relationship through Maxine’s perspective; why she lied for him and how she became public enemy number one; as well as reflect the scale of the police investigation and subsequent media frenzy. Mike Benson and Julie Ryan are executive producers on the series. Laura Way is director, whilst Simon Tyrrell is writer. Abacus Media Rights are distributing the show internationally. – Manori Ravindran

PREMIERE

Seasons 1 and 2 of “The Pandavas,” based on characters from Indian epic the Mahabharata , will premiere April 23 on Warner Bros. Discovery ‘s South Asian kids’ channel Pogo . Inspired by local legends and mythological tales, the childhood of the Pandava princes — Righteous Yudhishtir, Powerful Bheem, Astute Arjun, Adventurous Nakul and Valorant Sahadev — is retold and brought to life with their adventures and heroic battles. The series (13 half-hours per season) is produced in collaboration with Hi-Tech Animation using CGI technology. A further two series of “The Pandavas” are in development.

AWARDS

The 41st edition of the Istanbul Film Festival , organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts , has concluded with an awards ceremony. The winners are:

International Competition
Golden Tulip – “Vortex” – Gaspar Noé (France, Belgium, Monaco)
Special Jury Prize – “Mariner of the Mountains” – Karim Aïnouz (Brazil, France, Germany, Algeria)

National Competition
Golden Tulip Best Film – “Klondike” – Maryna Er Gorbach (Turkey, Ukraine)
Special Jury Prize (in memory of Onat Kutlar) – “A Night in Four Parts” – Ali Kemal Güven
Best Director – Tayfun Pirselimoğlu (“Kerr”)
Best Screenplay – Nazlı Elif Durlu, Ziya Demirel (“Zuhal” & “Ela and Hilmi with Ali”)
Best Actress – Ece Yüksel (“Ela and Hilmi with Ali”)
Best Actor – Ahmet Rıfat Şungar & Barış Gönenen (“A Night in Four Parts”)
Special Mention – Denizhan Akbaba (“Ela and Hilmi with Ali”)
Best Cinematography – Sviatoslav Bulakovskyi (“Klondike”)
Best Editing – Buğra Dedeoğlu, Selda Taşkın (“Zuhal”)
Best Art Director – Natali Yeres (“Kerr”)
Best Original Score – Taner Yücel (“Tell Me About Your Darkness”)

National Documentary Competition
Best Documentary – “Eat Your Catfish” – Senem Tüzen, Adam Isenberg, Noah Amir Arjomand (U.S., Turkey, Spain)
Special Mention – “All-In” – Volkan Üce (Belgium, France, The Netherlands)

Seyfi Teoman Best Debut Film
Best Debut Film – “Zuhal” – Nazlı Elif Durlu

National Short Film Competition
Best Short Film – “Our Ark” – Deniz Tortum, Kathryn Hamilton (The Netherlands, USA, Turkey)
Special Mention – “The Night Generation” – Yasemin Demirci

FIPRESCI Prizes
International Competition – “Vortex” – Gaspar Noé (France, Belgium, Monaco)
National Competition – “Ela and Hilmi with Ali” – Ziya Demirel
National Short Film Competition – “Lakeshore” – Aziz Alaca

Young Masters Competition
Young Master Award – “Playground” – Laura Wandel

Israel Film Fest in L.A., the largest showcase of Israeli cinema and television in North America is celebrating its 35th year, unspooling May 5 to May 26 in theaters and virtually. The opening night film on May 5, coinciding with Israel Independence Day, is Avi Nesher's "Image of Victory," screening at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills. This year's edition includes five U.S. premieres with a total of 30 features, docs and shorts. Ahead of the festival, Henry Winkler will be honored with the Career Achievement Award and philanthropist David Weiner will be honored...
"Abbott Elementary" got an A+ from ABC on its season finale, tripling its ratings with seven days of delayed viewing across DVRs, Hulu and other digital platforms, Variety has learned exclusively. The 9 o'clock on Tuesdays freshman comedy managed an initial 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.8 million total viewers for its April 12 finale, according to Live + Same Day data from Nielsen. Adding in a week of multiplatform viewing, the episode jumped 200% to a 1.8 rating, tying the show's series high, and added 3.1 million viewers to reach 5.9 million...
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you haven't watched Season 2 of "Russian Doll." As an adoptee, Charlie Barnett has been able to use "Russian Doll" to process his own family history. It's been three years since Season 1 of the Netflix dramedy first brought Barnett's character, Alan, and series creator Natasha Lyonne's character Nadia together in a falling elevator, which kills them both instantly — though they wake up again "Groundhog Day"-style and continue dying cyclically until they learn how to help each other out of the loop. While Season 1 fixated on the concept of...
If you're looking to satiate your taste for more understated, English historical TV dramas (those eagerly awaiting the next season of The Crown, this one is for you), then you'll definitely want to tune into the upcoming second season of A Very British Scandal — which, perhaps revealed by the name, depicts the scandalous society divorce that shook Britain in the 1960s.
Variety

SF Studios Boards Danish Comedy ‘Maybe Baby’ by ‘Loving Adults’ Helmer (EXCLUSIVE)

SF Studios has boarded "Maybe Baby," a high-concept Danish comedy about pregnancy and fertility treatments which is directed by Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg ("Loving Adults"). The movie starts shooting this month with Danish actors Mille Dinesen, Katinka Lærke Petersen, Lars Ranthe and Kasper Dalsgaard. SF Studios is producing with Marcella Dichmann and will handle Nordic distribution. "Maybe Baby" follows two couples, Cecilie and Andreas and Liv and Malte, who are both in fertility treatment and discover that the clinic has swapped the fertilized eggs, setting off an avalanche of absurd conflicts. The cast is completed by...
MOVIES
Popculture

CBS Reveals Fates of 'NCIS', 'NCIS: Los Angeles' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

CBS has announced that every NCIS franchise will return to the network for the 2022-2023 television season. With NCIS' 20th season renewal, it will tie Gunsmoke for the status of the third longest-running U.S. primetime drama. CBS has also picked up the show's spinoffs, NCIS: Hawai'i, for a second season, and NCIS: Los Angeles, for a 14th season. According to the company, NCIS continues to be one of the most-watched shows on network television, averaging 11.11 million viewers this season.
TV SERIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Nicolas Cage revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like "Leaving Las Vegas" and "Honeymoon in Vegas." Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

David M. Jones, Visual Effects Supervisor on ‘Star Wars,’ Dies at 74

David M. Jones, best known for his contributions as a visual effects supervisor on "Star Wars," died from complications related to cancer at his home in Winnetka, Calif. on April 8. He was 74. Jones' death was confirmed to Variety by his ex-wife and lifelong friend, Janice Gerson-Jones. Jones was a longtime visual effects artist whose career spanned nearly 30 years. He was born in Sacramento, Calif., but his childhood took him to Air Force bases as far away as Anchorage, Alaska and Freeburg, Ill., where he fondly recalled purchasing his first model airplane kit in...
WINNETKA, IL
Variety

Pinewood Studios Amends Screen Hub U.K. Planning Application to Increase Studio Floorspace, Build Backlot

Pinewood Studios has amended its planning application for Screen Hub U.K., a 77-acre site on Pinewood's Buckinghamshire lot that will include film production facilities, a training and skills hub, business growth hub, green campus and film-inspired international visitor attraction. According to Pinewood, they are preparing to amend the planning application to provide more studio space and make the building of the visitor attraction optional rather than guaranteed. Plans for the training and business hub, which is called Centre Stage, will remain the same. Pinewood also intend to include a related application for a backlot open-air...
MOVIES
