Home Prices Hitting New Records In Twin Cities Metro Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re buying or selling a home, you already know home prices are at an all time high. The Twin Cities even set a new record.

The median price for a home in the Twin Cities metro is a record $353,000.

That’s according to new data from Minneapolis Area Realtors and the Saint Paul Area Association of Realtors.

That’s up 7.5% from March 2021.

The groups say limited inventory could push prices even higher.

Click here for more information.