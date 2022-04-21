ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Home Prices Hitting New Records In Twin Cities Metro Area

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEc0x_0fFtqXd700

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re buying or selling a home, you already know home prices are at an all time high. The Twin Cities even set a new record.

The median price for a home in the Twin Cities metro is a record $353,000.

That’s according to new data from Minneapolis Area Realtors and the Saint Paul Area Association of Realtors.

That’s up 7.5% from March 2021.

The groups say limited inventory could push prices even higher.

Click here for more information.

Comments / 2

Related
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Good News, Buyers. Redfin Says Sellers Are Finally Slashing Home Prices

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Buyers looking for relief in a sizzling home...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Saint Paul, MN
Real Estate
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Business
Minneapolis, MN
Real Estate
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
City
Saint Paul, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Twin Cities#Wcco#Minneapolis Area Realtors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
FOXBusiness

US rent prices reach record highs as buyers pushed out of market

Rent prices across the U.S. climbed to record highs in March largely because an increasing number of potential buyers are being pushed out of the market, according to a new report. The median monthly asking rent increased 17% compared with a year ago, to $1,940, according to real estate brokerage...
HOUSE RENT
TheStreet

More Bad News for Housing Market As Sales Drop

More trouble is hitting the housing market. The median price for existing homes soared 15% in March from a year earlier to $375,000. That’s the highest level since the National Association of Realtors (NAR) began tracking the data in 1999. Among cities, the highest March price increases came in...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The housing market just hit a level not seen since 2007

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The financial sting of soaring home prices—up 32.6% over the past two years—was lessened, to a degree, by historically low mortgage rates during the pandemic. Even as prices soared, many buyers' monthly payments remained reasonable. Those days are behind us: Now that rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels, new homebuyers are starting to feel the full weight of record prices.
REAL ESTATE
money.com

How Rising Mortgage Rates Explain the Extreme Shortage of Homes for Sale

After two years of explosive growth, the housing market is still red-hot. Prices are surging and homes are selling six days faster than they were a year ago. All that points to a perfect seller’s market, but inventory is still incredibly low. Data from the National Association of Realtors shows that there was a 2 month supply of homes for sale in February — significantly lower than the benchmark of 6 months that experts consider a sign of a “healthy” housing market. So what’s going on?
REAL ESTATE
NBC News

Mortgage rates soar as housing market cools

Economists say the housing market could be cooling down. The housing inventory is at the lowest since 1999 as builders continue to be bogged down by the lack of labor, lagging delivery times, and the soaring cost of materials. For potential homeowners, experts say consider expanding your search. April 19, 2022.
REAL ESTATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy