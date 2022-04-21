Home Prices Hitting New Records In Twin Cities Metro Area
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re buying or selling a home, you already know home prices are at an all time high. The Twin Cities even set a new record.
The median price for a home in the Twin Cities metro is a record $353,000.
That’s according to new data from Minneapolis Area Realtors and the Saint Paul Area Association of Realtors.
That’s up 7.5% from March 2021.
The groups say limited inventory could push prices even higher.
