Sydney Sweeney Named Tory Burch Brand Ambassador

Sydney Sweeney is furthering her relationship with Tory Burch .

The fashion brand revealed Thursday it has tapped the “Euphoria” actress as its new brand ambassador. Sweeney will be an ambassador for the brand’s handbags and shoes.

“I’m so excited to partner with Tory Burch as her brand ambassador,” Sweeney said in a statement. “I’ve been a fan of her clothing and accessories for years, and I admire her tireless work to support women. I’m inspired not only by Tory’s vision and the business she has built, but also by her kindness and philanthropy. I am so looking forward to the beautiful partnership and meaningful conversations to come.”

Sweeney’s appointment comes after she appeared in Tory Burch’s holiday campaign for its Good Luck trainer collection, which was created with Dazed Media.

“Sydney is one of the most talented and relevant young actors working today, but I am equally inspired by her curiosity and confidence,” Burch said. “She is unapologetic and empowered in her approach to acting and business. I am thrilled to start working together.”

Sweeney has been acting for nearly a decade, getting her start with roles in hit shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Sharp Objects.” More recently, she has captivated viewers for her performance in the hit HBO teen drama “Euphoria,” which concluded its second season earlier this year, as well as in HBO’s hit comedy “White Lotus,” which aired last summer.

This is the latest partnership for Sweeney. Earlier this month, she was tapped by skin care brand Laneige as its first U.S. celebrity partnership. Last year, Sweeney was also named the face of Guess, appearing in an ad campaign that paid homage to the late Anna Nicole Smith.

