ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Watch Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Appearance Cause Ken Jeong Walkout

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The long-awaited cringe appearance of Rudy Giuliani belting out tunes on Fox’s “ The Masked Singer ” is finally here.

Originally reported in February, the episode April 20 that led to judge Ken Jeong walking off set. Giuliani, dressed as a Jack in the Box, was voted off in a single round elimination after his one and only performance of “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

“Oh my goodness, former Associate Attorney General, former Mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani!” host Nick Cannon said onstage while Giuliani took off his mask.

“Is that Robert Duvall?” judge Nicole Scherzinger asked, as Jeong clarified no, it is not at all the “Godfather” alum.

Thicke added, “This is definitely something I never would have guessed.”

Host Cannon asked why Giuliani chose to compete on the reality series, saying, “Well, Mr. Giuliani, with all of the controversy that’s surrounding you right now, I think it surprises us all that you’re on ‘The Masked Singer.'”

Giuliani replied, “Me too. Well, I guess the main reason is, I just had a granddaughter, Grace, and I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely. And I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this. And I enjoy the show. I have for years.”

As Giuliani began singing his song again at the show’s close, judges Jenny McCarthy a nd Scherzinger began dancing, while Jeong stood cross-armed before leaving the stage, muttering “ I’m done” as the credits rolled.

Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in New York last year when a court found that he had made “demonstrably false” statements about Trump’s 2020 election loss. His appearance on “The Masked Singer” led to audience backlash, with one viewer writing , “We really have failed as a society.”

“‘The Masked Singer’ and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ are just reputation laundering schemes,” New York Magazine features writer E. Alex Jung previously quipped .

And actor Patton Oswalt joked , “Are we sure this didn’t happen at the “Masked Singer Fishing Supplies and Wig Emporium” in Trenton, NJ?”

“The Masked Singer” is known for having jaw-dropping surprise singers, with Republican politician Sarah Palin competing in 2020.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Queer ‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Wants Disney to ‘Step Up and Say What’s Right’ on Don’t Say Gay

Click here to read the full article. She may be known as the voice of “Moana,” but Auli’i Cravalho has a powerful voice of her own. The actress will soon star opposite Rowan Blanchard as an unassuming skater tomboy in “Crush,” an adorable queer teen rom-com coming out on Hulu next week. Complete with raunchy humor and queer actors in all the lead roles, “Crush” is just one example of a marked shift in the way mainstream studios approach LGBTQ love stories. With Disney, which owns a majority stake in Hulu and produced “Moana,” under fire in the wake of...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Natasha Lyonne Explains How She Spent Decades Preparing to Make ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2

Click here to read the full article. To grasp the level of commitment that Natasha Lyonne brought to the second season of “Russian Doll,” it makes little sense to rehash the tired survival narrative dredged up in countless profiles about how she overcame her drug years, an estranged relationship with her late parents, and the string of underwhelming acting gigs that followed “American Pie.”  Lyonne’s struggles have been a matter of public scrutiny for years. However, this personal understanding of her career trajectory tends to treat her latest act, as the co-creator and now sole showrunner of “Russian Doll,” like a...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Is Confused Why Hollywood Hasn’t Offered Him Comedies: ‘Where’d That Option Go?’

Click here to read the full article. Sure, there’s “Cage Rage” but where’s the Cage comedy? Screen legend Nicolas Cage revealed that even he is surprised it’s been a minute since his comedic chops have been on the big screen. The “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” actor told the Los Angeles Times that with his decades-spanning career, it’s confusing that there seems to be a drought of comedies in theaters. “I’ve been scratching my head a little bit as to why Hollywood wasn’t offering me comedies anymore,” Cage said. “I had done ‘Raising Arizona’ and ‘Honeymoon in Vegas’ and ‘It Could Happen...
MOVIES
Distractify

Why Did Ken Jeong Walk off 'The Masked Singer'? The Drama Explained

The latest season of The Masked Singer was rife with controversy before a single episode had made it to air. Months ago, a report suggested that Ken Jeong had walked off the show's set after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as one of the celebrity guests. Now, that episode has aired, and many are wondering what led Ken Jeong to walk off the show's set.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
TODAY.com

Here’s how late-night hosts responded to Rudy Giuliani on ‘The Masked Singer’

Rudy Giuliani was the target of late-night jokes after he was revealed as one of the contestants of "The Masked Singer" earlier this week. The controversial politician and former New York City mayor, 77, was unmasked as the jack-in-the-box character on Wednesday's episode of the hit Fox singing competition in which celebrity participants wear costumes to conceal their identities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
George Thorogood
Person
Jenny Mccarthy
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Robert Duvall
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney, Amal Alamuddin Fury: Couple Fighting After Visiting President Joe Biden? Money Monster Actor Allegedly Disappointed His Wife For Not Entering Politics

There is no denying that George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are among the most talked-about couples in Hollywood today. The pair has been making it to the headlines over and over again, even if they continue to keep details of their marriage and personal life under wraps. Just like any...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
rolling out

Donald Glover is making it hard for Black women to like him

Donald Glover is different. On April 7, Interview Magazine published an interview of Glover asking himself questions, then answering them. There are a number of things that Glover touched on in the interview, such as being a good man, culture, Zendaya and more. The one thing that many people were confused about was his question to himself regarding Black women.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masked Singer
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Snoop Dogg Reacts to That Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock. On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy