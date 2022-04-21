ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Realtors say no single solution to Missoula housing crisis in wake of new report

By Dennis Bragg
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cio1E_0fFtqQS200

MISSOULA - Is Missoula building enough townhomes? What the about plunge in the affordability index? Should we prioritize the approval of some projects?

Those are just a few of the dozens of questions swirling around the release of the Missoula Organization of Realtors (MOR) latest annual report, statistics that show the median home price hitting highs that would have been unthinkable just two years ago.

Before the ink could even dry on the 2022 Five Valleys Housing Report there was more sobering news.
Missoula's median home price, already climbing at $315,000 at the start of the pandemic had soared to $450,000 by December and climbed another $50,000 to $500,000 in the first quarter. MOR's leadership called the news "grim" and said it puts even more emphasis on finding solutions to the crisis.

"We really need everybody at the table. And if you go to community meetings, we are, you know Realtors, builders and city and county developers, we're all there," MOR President Mandy Snook said after Tuesday's presentation of the report. "You know there are plans to put a lot of units into the market, but the timeline just isn't adequate for what we need."

Dennis Bragg photo
MOR President Mandy Snook believes all parties must work together to resolve Missoula housing crisis

"Not just locally," emphasized MOR CEO Jim Bachand. "I think this conversation was about local data, but state legislators. I mean, we need to follow up on state legislators to figure out ways to streamline state legislation to speed up the process for building."

Bachand told the audience a lot of the focus is on speeding up the development, or re-development of properties. And finding the right mix of new housing, both for ownership, and rental. Maybe prioritizing construction.

"That just came up last week. I think there's going to be some continued dialogue on that. There's no easy answer to that. Should I pick you over you? That's really hard to determine."

But Bechand told MTN News afterward it's a question that needs to be addressed.

Dennis Bragg photo
MOR CEO Jim Bachand says the community needs many items in its "toolbox" to resolve housing problems

"Do you prioritize the multi-family unit or over a single-family unit? And how do you make that decision and is that up to the city? The county? That's a hard thing to do. When we know we're in a crisis on housing."

With both the Affordability Index and the "absorption rate", the inventory of homes to sell, plunging, there are questions on what to build.

"And then of course, what's happening in the city? Well, we're building multifamily. That's where the growth is," IMEG Senior Land Use Planner Paul Forsting noted. "Why is that the case? Well, traditionally multifamily has been the easiest thing to get built in the city of Missoula, where single-family development is very difficult to get approved."

MTN News

Half a dozen years ago, there was some dispute over the trend to build homes costing $450,000 or more. Yet today, those prices look like a bargain. Ironically, it points to another question. If you live in a home that's now doubled in value, would you use that equity to trade up, freeing up your home to be sold to someone else?

MOR Vice President Brint Wahlberg says if inventory in the $750,000 range opened up, some people might elect to make such a move.

"If people have more options to move up and we're able to sell their current property and make offers and successfully purchase either new construction or existing resales at higher price points, it's going to allow a lot more market churn, where people can sell, get into a new place. And then of course their home would presumably go to somebody else and it would increase the access for homeownership.

Dennis Bragg photo

Bachand doesn't see a silver bullet.

"There's not going to be one thing that solves this crisis. It's a toolbox of items that we got to put a whole bunch of toolbox things together in which then we have a bigger solution. It's going to take all of us coming together. Finger-pointing and trying to figure out who's responsible isn't as important as what we can do to solve the problem."

A look at residential building permits — what's required for the construction or renovation of a new or existing building — shows that in 2021, the permits increased 141.8% in the city but declined 3% in Missoula County.

MTN News

Multi-family units in the city — such as duplexes or apartment complexes jumped by nearly 244% but single-family permits — a home for one household — dropped for a second year by 2%. But out in the county, single-family permits rose by almost 12%.

You can track the statistics on MOR's website.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Missoula, MT
Government
Local
Montana Business
Missoula County, MT
Government
Missoula, MT
Business
Missoula County, MT
Real Estate
City
Missoula, MT
Missoula, MT
Real Estate
Missoula County, MT
Business
County
Missoula County, MT
Local
Montana Government
Fortune

The economic shock hitting the housing market is starting to do some damage

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The message from the Federal Reserve is pretty clear: The central bank is done sitting on the sidelines as inflation eats away at Americans' buying power. To be successful, of course, they'll need to rein in one of the biggest drivers of runaway inflation: The red-hot U.S. housing market.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Affordability#Rental Home#Housing Market#Valleys Housing Report#Mor
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
Ash Jurberg

The one billionaire who lives in Idaho

This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. Altogether there are 2,668 billionaires in the world, with 748 of them living in the United States. However, there is only one billionaire that lives in Idaho.
Money

How Rising Mortgage Rates Explain the Extreme Shortage of Homes for Sale

After two years of explosive growth, the housing market is still red-hot. Prices are surging and homes are selling six days faster than they were a year ago. All that points to a perfect seller’s market, but inventory is still incredibly low. Data from the National Association of Realtors shows that there was a 2 month supply of homes for sale in February — significantly lower than the benchmark of 6 months that experts consider a sign of a “healthy” housing market. So what’s going on?
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

This City Ranks as the Most Unaffordable for Housing in the U.S.

With U.S. home prices soaring 19.2% in the 12 months through January, it’s clearly difficult for non-wealthy people to afford a home. “There has been a strong trend away from affordability,” according to a study of world housing markets by the U.S. Urban Reform Institute and Canada’s Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
REAL ESTATE
KPAX

KPAX

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy