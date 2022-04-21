ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravalli County, MT

Ravalli County leaders looking at "spot check" on election results

By Dennis Bragg
 2 days ago
HAMILTON - Ravalli County commissioners are considering whether to ask for permission to conduct an "audit" of local county election results, mirroring the checks already conducted by the State Auditor.

The Montana State Auditor has been conducting spot checks of local county election results as a means of making sure the accuracy of county elections pertaining to state and federal races.

But with all the recent attention on election results, and especially the use of voting machines, commissioners are looking into the idea of doing something similar at the county level.

Commissioner Jeff Burrows says the audits could focus on an individual precinct, and provide the same kind of integrity check at no additional cost.

The county would need to get the state's permission and will discuss sending a letter Friday morning.

