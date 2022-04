In the 1980s there wasn’t a Latin American boy band bigger than Menudo. With flashy outfits, well-coiffed hair, and the voices of angels, the band quickly rose to the height of fame thanks to their devoted following of teenage girls. Topping the charts, taking over magazines, and even receiving their own TV movie, it seemed like things were only going up for the band, but behind it all, a predator was preying on the young men. It’s this dark story that HBO Max’s Original documentary series, Menudo: Forever Young, hopes to bring to the light. Debuting all at once on HBO Max on June 23, the four-part documentary was created by Angel Manuel Soto and Kristofer Rios.

