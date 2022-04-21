Dragons: The Nine Realms returns this May with even more dragons

Pixar Animation Studios continues to deliver top-notch animated films in the past few decades as proved by their box office, critical, and awards success. After the release of the acclaimed Turning Red last month, up next on their slate is Lightyear, a spin-off of the Toy Story series focusing on the origin story of Buzz Lightyear and his adventure to infinity and beyond. A lot of fans have been interested to see the film ever since it was announced mostly due to the casting of Chris Evans as the voice of the titular character.

