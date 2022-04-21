ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIUE adds NJCAA Player of the Year Damarco Minior

The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJfPa_0fFtkw9400
Minor (For the Intelligencer)

SIUE men's basketball head coach Brian Barone has added National Junior College Division II Player of the year Damarco "Polo" Minor (Harvey, Illinois) to the 2022-23 roster.

Minor led South Suburban College (Illinois) to a perfect 33-0 season, and the school's first NJCAA Division II National Championship.

Following the season Minor earned multiple accolades culminating in his selection as the NJCAA Division II National Player of the year and a first team NJCAA Division II All-American. The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) also named Minor as their Two-Year College Player of the Year today.

He also was named the NJCAA Region 4 Player of the year, NJCAA Region 4 All-Tournament First Team selection, NJCAA Region 4 Tournament Most Valuable Player.

Minor is the second Junior College Player of the Year to sign with the Cougars under Barone. Courtney Carter also was the Division II Player of the Year while playing at South Suburban.

A 6-foot, 178-pound guard, Minor averaged 20.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game at South Suburban. He compiled 112 steals (2nd in NJCAA), shot 44.8% from the field and averaged 5.7 assists per game. Minor scored at least 27 points eight times during the season, including two 30-plus point outbursts.

During the NJCAA DII National Championship, Minor averaged 20.8 points and 7.0 assists per game. In the championship game, Minor scored 29 points and handed our eight assists in the win.

"Polo's skill, competitiveness and approach fit perfectly with our 'Find-A-Way mentality.'" said Barone. "He comes from an elite, championship-winning program in South Suburban College. He was well-coached while playing under NJCAA DII national Coach of the Year John Pigatti. Polo's ability to make game-changing plays on both ends of the floor will immediately help us compete for championship in the Ohio Valley Conference."

"From the moment I started the recruiting process with coach Barone, I could tell the emphasis that he puts on player development and family," Minor said. "I am very excited about the direction and culture of the program, and it feels like we are about to do something special here. I share Coach Barone's championship vision for the program, and it is something that I feel like I can contribute to. There is a definite family atmosphere here at SIUE."

"I am very excited for Damarco," South Suburban head coach John Pigatti said. "He had a special season and this tops it off. SIUE is getting an exciting guard that can run a team, score and will play terrific defense. The Cougars got a great one in Damarco Minor."

Minor attended Thornton Township High School before playing at South Suburban. He will have three years of eligibility remaining for SIUE.

"We are very excited to add Polo to our team," Barone continued. "He will raise the intensity from day one. His ability to score on the offensive end is a welcome addition, but almost more importantly, he makes the players around him better with his communication and willingness to share the ball. He is outstanding statistically, but perhaps the most important number is 33-0 (South Suburban's record) Simply put, Damarco "Polo" Minor is a winner."

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Illini hosts spring football game

CHAMPAIGN -- The Illini were back under the lights of Memorial Stadium on Thursday for the annual Orange and Blue Spring Game. The White Team, made up of the Illini's first-team offense and defense, dominated the Blue Team, winning 58-40. Thursday's game marks Bret Bielema's second spring game as the Illini head coach as he readies for season No. 2 in Champaign. The Illini played four quarters under a mostly traditional format, with the first and third quarters ending in a field goal shootout. Scoring was normal for the White team, while each point put up by the Blue squad counted for double.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Zach Edey reveals decision for Purdue's 2022-23 season

Purdue basketball received some great news Friday for the 2022-23 season. Zach Edey – the starting center this past season – revealed on Twitter that he will be returning for his third year with the program. “Definitely ready to get to work again,” Edey wrote in his note. “See you in Mackey.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

SIUE offense explodes, sweeps Austin Peay

The SIUE baseball team completed a sweep of Austin Peay on Saturday. (SIUE Athletics) SIUE scored a combined 36 runs on 40 hits, including six home runs, Saturday on its way to a doubleheader sweep of Austin Peay at Simmons Baseball Complex. The Cougars won by scores of 17-11 and 19-13 to sweep the three-game Ohio Valley Conference series.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

SIUE tennis locks up OVC's No. 4 seed

Vanessa Reinicke and the SIUE Cougars earned the No. 4 seed in the upcoming OVC Tournament. (SIUE Athletics) SIUE tennis has officially locked up the No. 4 seed in the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Tennis Championship, as the Cougars turned in an impressive 7-0 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Friday afternoon.
CHARLESTON, IL
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

LCU blanks UTPB for series sweep on senior day

LCU (33-13, 31-13) has won six games in a row. UTPB (12-33, 11-33) has lost six straight. The Chaparrals scored five runs in the second inning on a bases-loaded walk to Cayde Ward, Hernandez's bases-clearing triple and Eduardo Acosta's RBI groundout. George Mendazona and Caden Hensley later had run-scoring singles.
LUBBOCK, TX
WBOY

WVU routs No. 9 Texas Tech behind 10-run ninth in finale

Smith's grand slam steals the show as WVU salvages the final game in Lubbock. West Virginia wanted some ninth inning insurance runs, and it got just what it wanted — and much, much more. The Mountaineers blasted 10 runs onto the scoreboard in the final frame to complete a...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Trio of Edwardsville High School runners compete at Palatine

The Edwardsville girls track and field team sent three runners to the Distance Night in Palatine event on Saturday. Olivia Coll, Emily Nuttall and Riley Knoyle represented the Tigers in the annual meet that features the top long-distance runners in the state and throughout the Midwest. Competing in the fourth of five sections on the 1,600-meter run, Nuttall finished in 10 th in 5:12.41 and Knoyle finished in 16 th in 5:36.61. It was a PR for Nuttall, whose previous best was 5:15.82 at the O'Fallon Invitational on April 15. She is one of three Tigers...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

