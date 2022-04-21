ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Blackford: Tory MPs must accept uncomfortable truth that Boris Johnson is a liar

By Richard Wheeler
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efnWW_0fFtkWOI00

Conservative MPs need to accept the “uncomfortable truth” that Boris Johnson is a “liar” who must be booted out of Downing Street, according to Ian Blackford.

The SNP Westminster leader accused the Prime Minister of repeatedly lying over the partygate scandal and urged Conservatives in the Commons to remove him from office.

His claims came as the Commons considered a motion to instigate a parliamentary investigation into whether Mr Johnson lied to MPs about Downing Street parties during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle advised MPs to temper their language during the debate, although he did acknowledge they could “question the veracity” of Mr Johnson’s comments in the House given Labour’s motion cited specific dates.

But he added: “It is not in order to challenge more generally the truthfulness of the Prime Minister or any other honourable or right honourable member.

“Good temper, moderation must be maintained in parliamentary language.”

Mr Blackford was then judged to be in order as he accused the Prime Minister of being a liar while referring directly to concerns relating to statements on partygate.

Labelling an MP a liar in the chamber is usually considered unparliamentary language, although it is allowed when the House is considering a specific motion examining the conduct of a member.

The House was misled and so were the public – and we were all misled deliberately. Not only were parties happening, not only was the law broken, the Prime Minister was at the very parties he directly denied had even happened

Ian Blackford

Mr Blackford, who has previously been thrown out of the chamber for failing to withdraw claims against Mr Johnson, said in a message to Tory MPs: “The uncomfortable truth that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is a liar is exactly why they finally need to act and remove him from office.”

Earlier in his speech, he said: “At the very heart of this scandal there is one thing that needs to be said, one thing that needs to be heard and it’s the very reason that we all need to act.

“And the reason is this: the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is a liar. I genuinely don’t say that lightly and I don’t say it loosely.

“I honestly believe that it’s right that we’re slow to use that word, but I equally believe that it is right that we should never be slow to say it and call it out when it is so obviously true.”

Mr Blackford added: “Last December, the Prime Minister came to this House and denied that there were any parties in 10 Downing Street during the long Covid lockdowns.

“Typically and tellingly, he hid behind his staff in saying it. He told us that he was given firm reassurance that no parties had happened and that no rules were broken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fc8X0_0fFtkWOI00

“Every member of this Parliament witnessed it. The public saw it happen with their own eyes. And, shamefully, to this very day, it is still on the record of this House.

“But now we know the truth – and that truth contains no ifs, no buts and no maybes. The House was misled and so were the public – and we were all misled deliberately.

“Not only were parties happening, not only was the law broken, the Prime Minister was at the very parties he directly denied had even happened.

“The truth is simple and it’s this: he lied to avoid getting caught and once he got caught, he lied again. There is no other way to describe it. There is no other word for it.”

On Wednesday, SNP MP Richard Thomson (Gordon) was told to withdraw his claim that Mr Johnson was a “Pinocchio Prime Minister”.

Speaking earlier on Thursday at business questions, SNP Commons leader Pete Wishart said in relation to Mr Johnson: “We can’t even refer to a fictitious Disney character who is associated with the word that the public most use about him. They probably think we are just absolutely mad.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer says ‘sexist’ culture in Parliament has to change after Angela Rayner story

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted the whole culture of Parliament must change after the treatment of Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, claiming: “It’s sexist, it’s misogynist”The Labour leader’s remarks came after MPs across the political spectrum condemned claims made about Ms Rayner by an unidentified Conservative politician in the Mail on Sunday.The newspaper had quoted an anonymous MP claiming the party’s deputy leader crossed and uncrossed her legs in the Commons chamber to distract Mr Johnson during prime minister’s questions.Addressing he the report, Sir Keir told ITV’s This Morning: “It’s rank sexism, rank misogyny. She was just really disgusted...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Wishart
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Ian Blackford
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Johnson condemns claims about Rayner as ‘sexist, misogynistic tripe’

Boris Johnson has condemned the “misogynistic tripe” directed at deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner after she was accused of trying to distract him in the Commons by crossing and uncrossing her legs.The Prime Minister said the “sexist” claims, made by anonymous Tory MPs, were “appalling”.Mr Johnson said if the source of the Mail on Sunday’s story was identified they would face “the terrors of the earth”.There was outrage across the political spectrum after The Mail on Sunday reported the claims, including a quote from one MP that Ms Rayner “knows she can’t compete with Boris’s Oxford Union debating training, but...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Snp#Westminster#Conservatives#Commons#House#Labour
The Independent

Russian troops have ‘tacit permission’ to use rape as a weapon, says lawyer

A top human rights lawyer in charge of gathering evidence to prosecute Russia for war crimes has said troops have “tacit permission” to rape civilians.Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws, who is part of a legal taskforce helping to build war crimes cases in Ukraine, said evidence so far shows “serious offences of a grievous kind” have been committed by Russian troops against citizens.Speaking to Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, she said: “One of the things is that a change has taken place internationally in the recognition of rape as a weapon of war and what that means is not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukrainian town names street after ‘hero’ Boris Johnson

A small town in southern Ukraine is renaming one of its roads after British prime minister Boris Johnson in recognition of the UK’s efforts to help the country in its war against Russia.The street is in Fontanka, which sits on the outskirts of Odesa, where the Ukrainian military is currently still resisting Russian forces.Fontanka’s council is said to have revealed the area had “new heroes” since the war began on 24 February, and issued an order to rename Mayakovsky Street as Boris Johnson Street, according to reports. “The prime minister of the United Kingdom is one of the most...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: PM to ‘unleash terror’ over ‘Basic Instinct’ source

Boris Johnson has made threats to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who was responsible for making misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.Tory rebels are working together to oust Boris Johnson after the local elections in May, according to a report.The i says factions on the Conservative back benches are working in a more synchronised manner to remove the prime minister over the Partygate scandal.“They are working together more now,” one source told the paper. “One Nation and 2019 Tory MPs are more coordinated.”It comes as Mr Johnson comes under increasing pressure over Covid...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: It’s time to ditch Boris Johnson, the king of chaos

According to the news, Sue Gray’s report into the widespread criminality in Downing Street during lockdown is so dire in its details that it will finish off Boris Johnson for good, like a dose of Domestos down the loo. The leaks suggest “it is so damning Boris Johnson will have to quit”. There are two possible reactions to this.First, it is spin – news management, a gloss on the facts, massaging expectations, softening the blow, that sort of thing. So, if it turns out that Johnson didn’t actually murder his own Covid laws, so to speak, but only committed manslaughter...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Starmer condemns Westminster’s ‘misogynist’ culture after attack on Rayner

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for end to the “misogynist” culture at Westminster after his deputy Angela Rayner was accused of trying to distract Boris Johnson during Commons exchanges.There was outrage across the political spectrum after The Mail on Sunday reported claims by an unnamed Tory MP that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs in an attempt to divert Mr Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions.Mr Johnson, who publicly condemned the claims on Twitter, was reported to have written to Ms Rayner privately expressing his sympathy and assuring her the comments were “not in his name”.Technology minister Chris...
SOCIETY
The Independent

EU and India discuss closer ties as Ursula Von der Leyen visits Delhi two days after Boris Johnson

The European Union and India agreed to launch a shared trade and technology council as the bloc’s president Ursula Von der Leyen met with prime minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday.Ms Von der Leyen, who arrived in India just after a similar trip by Boris Johnson, stressed the importance of shifting from “dependency on Russian fossil fuels” during her two-day visit to.India’s agreement with the EU for “in-depth strategic engagement” is just the second such pact signed by the bloc — the US being the only other country to have such an agreement with the EU. A joint statement...
INDIA
The Independent

Sue Gray’s Covid parties review could ‘end’ Johnson’s premiership, says report

Boris Johnson could be forced to resign after the Sue Gray review into claims of Covid rule breaches in the Government is published, according to a report.Ms Gray, a senior civil servant, was forced to delay the publication of her investigation into alleged parties held in Downing Street and Whitehall during England’s coronavirus lockdowns due to the Metropolitan Police commencing their own inquiry.In an interim report published in January, the Cabinet Office official said there had been “failures of leadership and judgment” in No 10 over the so-called partygate saga.The Times, citing an official it described as being familiar...
WORLD
The Independent

Photos of Downing Street parties may never be published

Potentially damning photos of Downing Street parties may never be published, it emerged today.More than 300 photos were handed over to the Metropolitan Police by senior civil servant Sue Gray, who gathered them as part of her investigation into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties.She is expected to include some or all of them in her full report, which was today reported to include “excoriating” criticisms of Boris Johnson and is due for publication after the conclusion of police inquiries.But No 10 today said it could not guarantee the photos would be included in the published version of the Gray report, saying...
POLITICS
The Independent

French election results: Macron pledges to unite France after victory over Le Pen

President Emmanuel Macron said he would rule for “all” of France after he was projected to become the first French leader to win re-election in 20 years after an exit poll predicted he had comfortably defeated rival Marine Le Pen.An Ipsos poll gave Mr Macron 58.2 per cent of the vote and Marine Le Pen just 41.8 per cent, a decisive victory despite doubts about the current president’s handling of the economy and ability to connect with voters, and despite a lower-than-usual turnout. Other polls by four major research companies predicted that Mr Macron had won with at least...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Bad news for Nigel Farage as research finds net zero ‘overwhelmingly popular’

The government’s pledge to hit net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is “overwhelmingly popular,” according to a new poll which is likely to disappoint Nigel Farage and his campaign for a rethink of the key climate policy.Sixty per cent of voters support the ambition of reaching net zero within three decades, compared to only 10 per cent who oppose the goal, according to a survey by the centre-right think tank Onward. The research found support for reining in emissions remained high, at 55 per cent, even if it was going to be expensive, with the same proportion believing the...
BORIS JOHNSON
The Independent

Vladimir Putin congratulates Macron on French election win

Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent his congratulations to Emmanuel Macron following the French leader’s election victory.“I sincerely wish you success in your state activities, as well as good health and wellbeing,” Mr Putin said in a Telegram message to Mr Macron, according to a statement from the Kremlin.Mr Macron beat far-right challenger Marine Le Pen on Sunday to secure a second term as French president.He has been one of the few leaders to speak consistently to Mr Putin since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.The message from Moscow came hours after Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, took...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

618K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy