ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nestle expects to hike prices further as inflation grows

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NftCB_0fFtkVVZ00

Nestle has warned that more price rises could be on the horizon as it battles steep cost inflation.

The KitKat and Shreddies maker said it has already increased prices by more than 5 per cent over the first three months of 2022 but will look to further hikes.

Mark Schneider , chief executive of the Swiss food group, said: “Cost inflation continues to increase sharply, which will require further pricing and mitigating actions over the course of the year.”

Nestle saw sustained customer demand despite the jump in prices, Mr Schneider added.

The group reported a 7.6 per cent increase in organic sales over the three months to March, driven by a 5.2 per cent increase in pricing and a 2.4 per cent rise in volumes.

In these first months of the year, the war in Ukraine has caused unspeakable human suffering. We remain focused on supporting our colleagues there and providing humanitarian relief, while standing with the international community in the call for peace

Mark Schneider, Nestle

It revealed that prices jumped most sharply in North America , which saw an 8.5 per cent increase, while European shoppers witnessed an average 4.1 per cent rise.

Meanwhile, the Purina owner revealed that its pet-care products saw the biggest price jumps, increasing by an average of 7.7 per cent in the first quarter.

The company said it expects overall sales to grow by around 2022 this year despite the potential for further inflationary headwinds amid the war in Ukraine.

Mr Schneider said: “In these first months of the year, the war in Ukraine has caused unspeakable human suffering.

“We remain focused on supporting our colleagues there and providing humanitarian relief, while standing with the international community in the call for peace.”

Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Hiking prices to keep things moving in the right direction in the wake of input cost inflation certainly won’t be a course of action management want to have to take.

“But nonetheless it’s the position Nestle finds itself in and doesn’t look likely to go away any time soon, which adds pressure to the group’s volume-led strategy.

“So far, volumes have still been able to move in the right direction aided by the recovery in out-of-home channels that saw demand drop off while restrictions were in place last year.”

Comments / 0

Related
Jake Wells

Grocery Prices Increasing, Food Shortages Expected

man shopping at storePhoto by Anthony Albright (Creative Commons) Have you noticed that the cost of bread and other items in the grocery store keep going up? In Tennessee according to Numbeo, the cost of feeding one person is approximately $300 per month. (source) That means a family of four is spending approximately $1,200 on food each month.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nestle#Inflation#North America#Food Group#Shreddies#Swiss#European#Purina
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of More Shortages In The United States

You'll probably remember the supply chain crisis that caused shortages last year. Grocery store shelves were empty. Cargo ships waited for weeks to dock in California. Also, a lack of semiconductors wreaked havoc on the automotive industry. Unfortunately, experts predict that the United States will face additional shortages in the coming months.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

618K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy