ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Texas governor says arresting terror watch list suspects at US border ‘is making our country less secure’

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rwh2I_0fFtkTk700

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has accused President Joe Biden of “abandoning” national security as he continues his drive of sending undocumented migrants from his state to Washington DC.

In an interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCullum on Wednesday, Mr Abbott said he is “bringing the border to Biden”.

“Border security has always been the federal government’s responsibility until the Biden administration,” he said.

“The Biden administration has abandoned its responsibility to secure the borders and even more dangerous, the Biden administration has abandoned its responsibility for national security.”

“Because Martha as you know there have been almost two dozen people during the term of the Biden administration who were known to have been on the terrorist watch list who had been apprehended coming across the United States border,” he said.

“Biden is making our country less secure.”

He was referring to data recently released by the Customs and Border Protection, which said that US Border Patrol and the Office of Field Operations “arrested 42 subjects who were on the terror watchlist and attempted to enter the United States illegally” since Biden took office in January 2021.

The governor added that the American Governors Border Strike Force is an indictment on the Biden administration and its failure to “do its fundamental job of national security and securing the border”.

On 19 April, 26 governors, including Mr Abbott, announced the creation of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force to dismantle what they claimed was transnational criminal organisations taking advantage of the open border with Mexico.

Mr Abbott said seven buses carrying undocumented migrants had left Texas for Washington DC since his drive started earlier this week.

The Texas governor is engaged in a duel with the Biden administration over his criticism of their handling of illegal migration.

Each busload is thought to carry around 40 migrants, according to local media reports. It was unclear if migrants were offered any kind of assistance upon arriving in DC; some appeared to arrive in family units, while others were alone.

Mr Abott said that through the drive, he is “bringing the border to Biden.”

“We will continue the bussing process every single day for the reason that I think you mentioned earlier on. And that is the Biden administration has been dumping off these migrants by the hundreds in local communities that do not have the ability to take care or deal with,” he said.

Mr Abott’s move to send buses of migrants was questioned by White House press secretary Jen Psaki , who has raised concerns over whether the governor of Texas would have the authority to dictate the movement of undocumented migrants around the country.

Republicans have demanded that the CDC reaffirm the Department of Homeland Security’s ability to turn asylum-seekers away at the border due to Covid concerns.

They have also resisted efforts by the Biden government to roll back cuts to legal migrations as well as policies deemed as inhumane.

Mr Abott has also promised to send buses of migrants to Delaware, president Biden’s home state, to capture his attention.

Comments / 306

John Chandler
3d ago

Every one caught how many got by them. All states in America should bus all their illegals to Wash DC where they. Can get premier treatment

Reply(52)
85
M Miles
3d ago

It is an invasion. People who deny this should come and visit the border...perhaps help bury some of the dead children murdered by the cartels to distract patrols so they can smuggle their America killing drugs. So many sleeping sheep in these comments. I guess ignorance is bliss, especially when you don't have to see or deal with reality.

Reply(7)
59
Chad Ritchie
3d ago

The borders are never going to be secure because some liberal out there will find away to get them across. They need them for their companies. Liberals cant funtion without them. palosi has several who work at her estates.

Reply(10)
32
Related
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Mexican cartels 'invading' US, 'taking over' cities: Former DEA special agent

Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Derek Maltz said Mexican cartels are "invading" the United States Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." The cartels are "invading our country," he told host Jesse Watters. "They're taking over our cities. They're building up market share. They have an ongoing marketing campaign to maximize profits like any other business operation. And they do not care about the death of our kids."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Abbott
Fox News

Karl Rove on buses of migrants arriving in DC from Texas: When is the federal government going to step up?

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove appeared on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to bus illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. as America's border crisis rages. Rove asked when the federal government will "step up" to fulfill its duties on immigration and said Abbott's move is the only way Americans can get lawmakers' attention.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Us Border Patrol#Washington Dc#Texas Governor#Fox News#American
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Border Brothers gang member with ‘extensive’ criminal, immigration history arrested in California mountains

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Border Brothers gang member early Saturday after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into California. Agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested the individual in the Jacumba Wilderness Region, which is located in southcentral California. The agents encountered the individual around 12:10 a.m....
CALIFORNIA STATE
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

618K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy